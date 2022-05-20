Mustek CEO David Kan has died | Fin24

David Kan, founder and chief govt officer of expertise merchandise provider Mustek, has handed away, the corporate introduced on Friday.

Kan, who established Mustek in 1987 after he moved from Taiwan to South Africa, died on Thursday. The JSE-listed firm is valued at round R1 billion.

The firm didn’t affirm the reason for his dying, however hailed him as a “highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry”.

The Midrand-based firm mentioned Kan leaves behind a proud legacy of sturdy and principled management. Kan was in his early 60s.

Mustek is likely one of the largest assembler and distributors of non-public computer systems and complementary ICT merchandise within the nation.