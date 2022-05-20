Mutual trade between EAEU member states growing – Kazakhstan’s ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Eurasian Economic
Union (EAEU) is boosting the share of non-primary merchandise, thus
rising exports to 3rd international locations, Minister of Trade and
Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov informed
reporters on the sidelines of the First Exporters Forum held within the
capital, Trend
experiences referring to the ministry.
Sultanov commented on whether or not the sanctions towards Russia
have an effect on Kazakhstan’s exports.
“Sanctions did not have an effect on the nation’s exports, as mutual commerce
between the EAEU member states went up (over 20 %) within the
first quarter of 2022. The EAEU sees a surge in non-commodity
exports to 3rd international locations, whereas export progress charges had been excessive
each in 2021 and 2022. This is a vital final result of the assist
for industries,” he stated. “There is a direct relationship between
state assist for manufacturing and the institution of explicit
industries. The principal process is to arrange a system permitting to modify
easily from manufacturing to the export”.
He mentioned that the Ministry of Trade and Integration has initiated
quite a lot of packages on export acceleration.
“The function is to carry out 100 new exporters yearly for
5 to 6 years. Currently, we now have 500 energetic exporters, which
is a superb achievement. Through such packages and with the assistance of
state our bodies, we need to carry the variety of energetic exporters to
1,000 by 2025,” mentioned Sultanov.