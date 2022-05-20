Mutual trade between EAEU member states growing – Kazakhstan’s ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Eurasian Economic

Union (EAEU) is boosting the share of non-primary merchandise, thus

rising exports to 3rd international locations, Minister of Trade and

Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov informed

reporters on the sidelines of the First Exporters Forum held within the

capital, Trend

experiences referring to the ministry.

Sultanov commented on whether or not the sanctions towards Russia

have an effect on Kazakhstan’s exports.

“Sanctions did not have an effect on the nation’s exports, as mutual commerce

between the EAEU member states went up (over 20 %) within the

first quarter of 2022. The EAEU sees a surge in non-commodity

exports to 3rd international locations, whereas export progress charges had been excessive

each in 2021 and 2022. This is a vital final result of the assist

for industries,” he stated. “There is a direct relationship between

state assist for manufacturing and the institution of explicit

industries. The principal process is to arrange a system permitting to modify

easily from manufacturing to the export”.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Trade and Integration has initiated

quite a lot of packages on export acceleration.

“The function is to carry out 100 new exporters yearly for

5 to 6 years. Currently, we now have 500 energetic exporters, which

is a superb achievement. Through such packages and with the assistance of

state our bodies, we need to carry the variety of energetic exporters to

1,000 by 2025,” mentioned Sultanov.