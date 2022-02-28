MWC 2022: Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Ukraine-Russia war

MWC 2022: One of the expertise trade’s greatest annual get-togethers is about to kick off within the Spanish metropolis of Barcelona on Monday, below the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Mobile World Congress, the place smartphone and telecoms firms showcase their newest merchandise and reveal their strategic visions, is predicted to welcome greater than 40,000 visitors over its four-day run.

Organisers hope to return to a full-scale occasion after two years of disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hampered preparations for this yr’s version, with organisers pressured to take away the nation’s devoted pavilion.

Industry physique GSMA, which levels the annual occasion, stated in a press release it was complying with all sanctions and insurance policies concerning Russia.

It confirmed, nevertheless, that Russian companies should be capable of take part.

The Ukraine invasion has sparked wider jitters, with the trade assessing sanctions slapped on Russia by the United States and Europe and a possible scarcity of key uncooked supplies brought on by the battle. – Pandemic woes – The MWC was cancelled on the final minute in 2020 because the pandemic unfold from China to Europe, and final yr’s version was drastically scaled down.

The pandemic continues to forged its shadow with massive names like Sony, Asus and Lenovo pulling out or taking part “virtually”.

But organisers are bullish, with GSMA director common Mats Granryd saying 95 p.c of audio system will likely be in Barcelona.

Among the tech giants confirming their attendance are smartphone behemoth Samsung, in addition to Nokia, Ericsson, Google, Huawei and Verizon.

Focuses of this yr’s occasion embody the rise of 5G, the alternatives supplied by the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse and the influence of tech on the setting.

Few new merchandise are anticipated to be unveiled by the main gamers, lots of whom have showcased their newest releases within the weeks main as much as the get-together. – ‘No shelter’ – The present will, nevertheless, present Chinese cellphone makers resembling Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo with a “coming out party”, in line with Ben Wood of CCS Insight.

“It’s the first time they will be able to flex their muscles at a big Western trade show,” he instructed AFP, declaring that they’ve all change into a lot greater through the pandemic.

They are filling a void left by Huawei, which has been hobbled by sanctions imposed by the US in 2019 over accusations its wi-fi techniques might enable spying by Chinese state entities.

The total trade will now have to reckon with sanctions over the Ukraine invasion, with the US already saying restrictions on expertise exports to Russia.

“The smartphone market, and other technology product markets, are unlikely to remain sheltered from the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, given the economic and geographic significance of both Russia and Ukraine,” stated Marina Koytcheva of CCS.

Both international locations provide uncooked supplies resembling neon and palladium used to fabricate smartphone elements.

And the battle might result in shortages of many different merchandise and rising costs, which might in flip hit demand for telephones, she stated.

The smartphone market grew by 5.7 p.c final yr, with 1.35 billion gadgets bought worldwide, in line with analyst agency IDC.

Samsung bought probably the most telephones adopted by Apple and Oppo.