‘My 600lb Life ‘star dead at 30

A actuality star who shed 227kg after showing on the favored US weight reduction present has tragically died at simply 30-years-old.

Destinee Lashaee, the primary transgender star of My 600lb Life, has died unexpectedly along with her brother confirming the unlucky information by way of Facebook on Tuesday.

She first appeared on the TLC present – the place she documented her psychological well being struggles – again in 2019.

Wayne Compton, Destinee’s brother, confirmed the truth star’s dying on Tuesday based on The Ashleys Reality Roundup.

In a shifting tribute to his sister, he wrote: “I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you.”

He then hinted on the psychological well being struggles Destinee was battling, saying: “I’m sorry you felt alone.

“I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn to, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option.”

Prior to her dying, Destinee shared a number of troubling messages on social media suggesting she was struggling.

“If I was surrounded by all my tears I’d be floating in the ocean,” she wrote final week.

Then, on Saturday, Destinee shared one other regarding publish, writing: “To everyone who genuinely love and support me I love you and I’m grateful to have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world.

“Living my life with so much pain for so long I’ve come to realise that God makes no mistakes.

“I’m grateful for my journey and all I’ve been through. I don’t regret a single moment. Love you all.”

The present

Destinee appeared on Season seven of My 600lb Life, which aired in 2019.

At the time, Destinee weighed in at 669lbs (303kg).

She mentioned on the present: “I’m just 27. I have so much that I want to do and need to do.

“I can’t believe this is my life now. Where I lay here all day and wait for food.”

She went on, talking about her psychological well being struggles: “I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and paint at this point.

“Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me. There is no way I’m going to survive for much longer.”

After the present, Destinee shed practically 500lbs (227kg).

She celebrated the accomplishment on social media, sharing a collection of transformation photographs.

In one such publish, she wrote: “Trust Even I don’t believe it. I told the show I was Gonna be one of the biggest success stories they ever seen tho that experience messed me up mentally n with everything else I was dealing with I kept pushing I’m still pushing.

“Somebody wants to Give up Today Please don’t definitely take breaks there important but please never give up you are strong and you are beautiful at any size and any gender be your true self walk your truth n watch how strong n powerful you’ll be.

“I thank god for guiding me till this day and never leaving my side I’m beyond grateful n can’t wait to get rid of all this skin so I can truly be my authentic self.”

Legal drama

She additionally joined different My 600lb. Life stars in suing Megalomedia, the present’s manufacturing firm.

The authorized submitting accused producers of negligence, deliberately inflicting emotional misery, fraud, and different offences.

Destinee claimed he was taken benefit of by producers, and compelled to shave her face on digicam and was searching for $1 million in damages.

No extra details about Destinee’s dying is offered presently.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission