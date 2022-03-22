“My a** would be running”: Hippo climbs over enclosure wall in viral video

Terrifying footage that exhibits the second a hippopotamus climbed the wall of its zoo enclosure has gone viral.

The video was posted in Reddit‘s “Interesting As F**k” discussion board on Monday by u/eziorobert. It’s not recognized for sure the place or when the incident was filmed. However, YouTube account Paws Channel alleged final month in a video that the now-viral second came about at a zoo in New Delhi, India.

Regardless, the video has garnered greater than 24,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 4 million views on YouTube. The Reddit publish additionally obtained over 1,100 feedback from involved viewers who argued that the hippo’s enclosure is not giant sufficient to include the notoriously “dangerous” animal.

The video opens with the hippo perched on the wall of its enclosure, which is solely a pool of water surrounded by some fencing and stone. Crowds of individuals collect and watch as a safety guard approaches the mammal and slaps it within the face. The slap causes the hippo to open its mouth extensive on the guard, who walks to the opposite facet of the hippo’s face and slaps it once more.

For about 30 seconds, the guard repeatedly hits the hippo’s face, till lastly, it recedes again into the water.

“That enclosure is asking for someone to get chomped wtf were they thinking,” wrote Reddit consumer u/Caziusz.

“Yeah that’s a sh***y enclosure design. It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” replied u/Thick_Huckleberry788.

“One of the most dangerous animals on the planet and they have an enclosure that is as effective as a child’s playpen,” added u/TruthsNoRemedy.

The BBC beforehand outlined hippos as “the world’s deadliest large land mammal,” and defined that they kill “an estimated 500 people per year in Africa.”

Last February, it was reported that a hippo in Zimbabwe bit and subsequently trampled an aged man to demise. Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa with the Masvingo Police advised The Herald on the time that the hippo appeared “from a nearby thicket” and bit the 81-year-old sufferer’s leg earlier than he might run away. Once the person had fallen to the bottom, the hippo started trampling him.

“Hippos are highly aggressive and are well-equipped to deliver considerable damage to anything that wanders into their territory,” the web site Live Science mentioned of the creatures, including that “conflicts between humans and hippos also occur when hippos wander onto land in search of food.”

Some Redditors theorized that the hippo seen within the now-viral publish was probably searching for meals, prompting one commenter to say: “Good thing the Hippo was so nice about the situation or this would’ve been a different kind of video.”

Considering how harmful hippos are, some commenters have been surprised by the group’s obvious lack of worry.

“The spectators here are totally ignorant of a hippo’s speed, strength, and ability to kill them. My a** would be running far away from there as fast as I could,” mentioned u/TheElusiveHolograph.

Redditor u/Worried_Example agreed, including: “Why aren’t those people running?”

Last summer time, a video from the San Antonio Zoo in Texas exhibits a hippo smashing a watermelon in a single bite went viral. “What better way to kick off summer than a good old-fashioned hippo watermelon smash?!” the zoo captioned the now-viral video.

Meanwhile, a hippo named Fiona from the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio has additionally amassed a worldwide following with her “signature sass.”