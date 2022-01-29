‘My belongings have been crushed but at least I wasn’t’: Sydney man’s near miss

Pharmaceutical engineer Rahul Walimbe was within the technique of ending a great evening cellphone name to his spouse in India when a automotive crashed into his Glenmore Park home simply in Sydney’s west earlier than midnight on Friday.

Police allege the motive force of the black Subaru was intoxicated and was travelling at round 100 kilometres an hour in a 50-kilometre zone earlier than the crash at 11.30pm on Friday.

Mr Walimbe was in his loungeroom when he noticed a loud bang because the automotive crashed into his bed room. “I was trying to get my wife off the phone, so I could go into my room to sleep as I was so tired, if I’d succeeded I don’t think I’d be talking to you now,” he informed the Herald.

According to Mr Walimbe, it was “only a matter of time” for an accident resembling this one to happen, as he commonly noticed drivers rushing across the nook from his Muru Drive deal with.