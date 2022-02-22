‘My heart skipped a beat’ – Ishan Kishan recalls his feelings during IPL 2022 mega auction

Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan already knew that Mumbai Indians (MI) will bid for him on the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale. The left-handed batter additionally revealed that he wished to return to his former franchise as MI understands his recreation. Notably, Kishan was the most costly participant at this season’s bidding occasion as MI purchased him for a whooping INR 15.25 crore.

The 23-year outdated batter up to now in IPL profession has performed 61 matches. Kishan, who has been related to MI since 2018, has scored 1,452 runs with a median of 28.47 and a strike price of 136.34. The teenager has 9 fifties below his identify along with his highest rating of 99 runs coming in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 IPL. With Kishan being a confirmed match-winner for the facet, MI didn’t thoughts splashing a giant quantity to get him on board.

I knew MI would go for me: Ishan Kishan

In an interview with Times of India Ishan Kishan stated, “I knew MI would go for me. That wasn’t the worrying bit. The worrying part was the rising price because MI needed to save on money to build the rest of the team. It wasn’t just about me. For a minute there, I must admit, my heart skipped a beat.”

“There’s a reason why I wanted to come back to MI. They know me, they understand my game and I know my franchise and how it works. Because I’ve been part of this family, I was sure I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I’ve been here four years and the bonding has been amazing. We’ve won two trophies, stood for each other and with each other, they know my cricket and I know they will take care of me. So, I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” he added.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is slated to begin from subsequent month. Five-time champions MI will look on to increase their dominance within the match below the management of skipper Rohit Sharma. The franchise managed to bag their core squad within the public sale after retaining Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.