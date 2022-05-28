My husband and I spent $5,200 for 2 nights on Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and it was totally worth it

My husband and I spent two nights at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Lynnmarie Wolverton

My husband and I went on a two-night “voyage” at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort.

For $5,200 we obtained a number of meals, particular Lightning Lane passes, character interactions, and extra.

The Disney World resort was definitely worth the value for its meals, nice character interactions, and extra.

A keep at Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is pricey — however, as a professional travel advisor who just lately stayed there, I can confidently say it is price it.

The Starcruiser resort is Disney World’s latest immersive expertise that is more than just a place to stay. It has particular meals and leisure, and friends develop into a part of the storytelling. Each two-night, three-day keep is geared towards folks of all ages.

I booked the Starcruiser keep as a Christmas reward for my husband who has been a Star Wars fan since he was younger.

Here’s what was included in our journey, plus the add-ons we might’ve chosen from.

There are a number of varieties of cabins, however we stayed in the usual one

Our room was from probably the most fundamental bundle.Lynnmarie Wolverton

We stayed in the usual cabin because it was simply my husband and me.

Our room got here with a snug queen mattress, bunk beds, toilet, mini desk and chairs, closets with a secure and gentle robes for us to put on, a break up toilet, toiletries, and a “window” that appears out into “space.”

We did not want the bunk beds, however they appeared like they had been on a spaceship.Lynnmarie Wolverton

I beloved stargazing out of that “window,” which gave the impression to be a display, as I fell asleep every evening. It was so soothing and enjoyable.

The view of the “stars” was certainly one of my favourite elements.Lynnmarie Wolverton

There are 100 cabins and suites in whole on the ship. There are customary cabins that may sleep as much as 5, galaxy-class suites that sleep as much as 4, and grand-captain suites that sleep as much as eight.

All eating is included with the keep and we had a number of meals and limitless non-alcoholic drinks

The Halcyon feeds you they usually feed you nicely.

All of the eating comes with the price of your resort keep and most takes place within the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

The meals was meant to appear to be one thing you’d eat within the Star Wars galaxy.Lynnmarie Wolverton

On day one, we obtained lunch, snacks, and dinner.

On day two, we obtained breakfast, lunch, snacks, a quick-service eating credit score (consists of entree and drink) for every individual to make use of on the Batuu tour, dinner, and a dessert buffet on the finish of the evening.

Everything was scrumptious and superb.Lynnmarie Wolverton

On the third day, we might select from a breakfast buffet or a to-go boxed breakfast.

Some of the meals appeared out of this world.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Non-alcoholic drinks are included and limitless with all meals. My favourite was the blue “milk” and inexperienced “milk,” which will be ordered at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the place one cup normally prices about $8.

I stuffed up a to-go cup with “milk” each time I left the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

I at all times took some additional blue or inexperienced “milk” with me.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Alcohol and different specialty cocktails within the Sublight Lounge, the bar on the “ship,” are an additional cost.

Overall, the Starcruiser served the best food I have ever eaten on Disney property, which is big coming from a total Disney foodie like me.

Everyone acquired Databands, that are particular MagicBands

A white databand on the author’s wrist

We obtained to maintain the Databands.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Databands are unique to the Starcruiser and every individual receives one to make use of in the course of the keep.

These Databands join you along with your information on the “ship” (as MagicBands do within the park). They let you use easy faucets to unlock your cabin, take part in aspect missions, and extra.

Since you get to maintain them, you should utilize them on future journeys to Disney World.

The character interactions and performances had been on a complete different degree

Little particulars, just like the characters remembering out names, made this expertise distinctive and magical.Lynnmarie Wolverton

The crew never broke character — not even after we handed them strolling down hallways and interacting with one another.

Our favourite character was Lieutenant Croy, who served within the navy of the First Order. We participated in his aspect missions whereas in Galaxy’s Edge. On the Starcruiser you create your individual story, so every customer might need totally different aspect missions with different characters.

During dinner on the primary evening, we met Gaya, a galactic singer, and different performers. The Captain, Liutenant Croy, and the Storm Troopers made appearances on the dinners as nicely.

We additionally did bridge coaching and lightsaber coaching

My husband doing bridge coaching within the Starcruiser, urgent buttons on a futuristic dashboard

The bridge coaching felt prefer it was for teenagers and adults.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Bridge coaching was our favourite. It was just like taking part in a collection of mini video games and puzzles.

Lightsaber coaching was enjoyable as nicely, nevertheless it felt extra geared towards younger youngsters whereas bridge coaching felt prefer it was for teenagers and adults.

My husband doing lightsaber coaching, swinging a lightsaber in a darkish room

The lightsaber coaching was cool however not tremendous difficult.Lynnmarie Wolverton

It’d be cool if Disney added a sophisticated degree of lightsaber coaching to make it tougher for older friends.

The expertise features a go to to Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On day two, we had been transported from our “ship” to Batuu — Disney World’s Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy’s Edge.

The transportation to get there was so cool. I will not spoil the magic for you, nevertheless it was an attraction itself with some enjoyable music.

During the go to, every visitor receives Lightning Lane entry to make use of at any time for the Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run sights. The Lightning Lanes are for one use per experience per individual and normally value about $7 to $15 every relying on how in style an attraction is.

Before you go in your tour you’re given particular pins to put on.

Starcruiser friends obtained particular pins.Lynnmarie Wolverton

We needed to return to our transportation again to the “ship” by 4 p.m. If you missed that or determined to remain within the park later you needed to discover your individual method again to the Starcruiser.

You may also pay for add-ons like picture packages and eating upgrades

The Captain’s Table appeared actually cool however I did not snag a reservation.Lynnmarie Wolverton

Starcruiser friends are assured spots at Oga’s Cantina, Droid Depot, and Savi’s Workshop if they need them. Reservations for these themed spots in Galaxy’s Edge will be booked beginning 60 days upfront out of your voyage date. We booked a reservation at Oga’s Cantina as a result of there is a particular Starcruiser mission you’ll be able to take part in there.

We tried to pay additional for the Captain’s Table, however snagging a spot was too tough. This expertise is an additional $30 per individual and seats are restricted. From what I might inform, friends who participated obtained to work together with the Captain and check out additional meals and drinks.

We added on a particular portrait session, which is first-come, first-serve when you do not ebook it upfront. A 30-minute picture session value $99 and I counsel reserving it forward of time if you’d like a assured spot.

Overall, the expertise was definitely worth the value

I’m so glad we stayed on the Starcruiser.Lynnmarie Wolverton

I felt the price I paid was justified for every little thing that was included on this expertise and watching my husband stay out his finest Star Wars life was priceless..

Plus the extent of service and leisure, the forged, and the meals had been simply unbelievable.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, I like to recommend this once-in-a-lifetime expertise.

