‘My main aim is to be at peak during T20 WC’ – Hardik Pandya on his preparations ahead of IPL 2022

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is kind of clear on his ambitions for the upcoming IPL 2022 as the previous was final seen in motion within the T20 World Cup 2021. The Baroda lad was lately appointed the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise and was retained for 15 Crores together with Rashid Khan(15Cr) and Shubman Gill(8Cr) as the opposite two picks. Hardik’s damage issues have been an issue for India of late as he had been offering the suitable stability for a very long time now

The 28-year-old didn’t have the very best of occasions in IPL 2021 and seemed completely out of contact with the bat. He hasn’t bowled recurrently sufficient as effectively and India has seemed out for backup choices already within the type of Venkatesh Iyer. This would be the first time he’ll captaining a aspect in IPL and the additional accountability may effectively carry the very best out of him. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to happen this 12 months within the month of October with the fixtures launched two weeks again.

‘I want to win the World Cup’ – Hardik Pandya

Pandya was lately questioned about taking a look at IPL 2022 as his comeback platform and he agreed to the assertion instantly. He famous that he aspires to win the T20 World Cup for India and talked about coaching laborious and preparing in time for the large occasion this 12 months.

‘Yes, that’s the plan. My principal purpose is to be at my peak when the World Cup occurs. All my coaching, planning, preparation is retaining the World Cup in thoughts. I need to win the World Cup for the nation. It will make me actually comfortable and proud. It is like an obsession with me. IPL will give me an excellent preparatory platform for the World Cup however all of the laborious work in the end is for the Indian crew and the World Cup.’ Hardik was quoted as saying by Economic occasions

The IPL 2022 is scheduled to get underway on April 2nd with ten groups battling it out for the primary time since 2010. The franchises have named their retentions whereas the remaining gamers have set their base costs for the mega public sale on February 12 and 13.