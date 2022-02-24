“My Mother, 100, Didn’t Jump Vaccination Queue”: PM’s Jibe At Opposition

UP polls: My mom waited for her flip after which bought the vaccine, PM Modi mentioned in Amethi

Amethi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately mentioned at a rally in Uttar Pradesh that his mom, 100, by no means jumped the queue for her Covid vaccination, although “dynasts would do it”.

“Both me and my mother got the vaccine. She is 100 years old but did not jump the queue for the vaccine. She waited for her turn and then got the vaccine,” PM Modi mentioned to a gathering whereas campaigning in Amethi, round two hours from Lucknow.

“She is 100 years old but has no co-morbidities and so she has not even got the booster dose. If it was the ‘parivar vadis (dynasts)’ they would have ensured all of them got the vaccine first,” the Prime Minister mentioned, concentrating on the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

PM Modi has been utilizing the time period “ghor parivar vadis” to assault Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress, which is led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on this Uttar Pradesh election.

He has additionally talked about his authorities making Covid photographs free for folks, and has claimed that left to the dynasts, vaccines can be bought.

Amethi, for lengthy a Gandhi household stronghold, was Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency until he misplaced to the BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven rounds, after which the outcomes will probably be declared on March 10.