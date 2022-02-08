“My Only Fault Was…”: Assam Journalist Assaulted By Cops On Camera

Jayant Debnath mentioned that the cops bought extra livid when he informed them that he was a journalist

In a stunning incident, two police constables assaulted a journalist in Assam after he questioned them for not carrying helmets. The incident occurred in Assam’s Chirang district yesterday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and is inflicting an outrage. The journalist, Jayant Debnath, may be seen being crushed by the 2 cops at the same time as a crowd gathered across the spot.

They then name on extra cops to forcefully make Mr Debnath sit in a police jeep.

The journalist alleges that he noticed the 2 policemen not carrying helmets and requested them what message this might give to the general public.

“Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight,” Mr Debnath informed ANI.

Assam police have taken cognizance and are investigating the matter based mostly on a FIR filed by Jayant Debnath.

We are taking vital motion within the matter based mostly on the FIR towards the 2 constables, mentioned Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The two cops have been ‘reserved closed’.

Mr Debnath urged the Assam authorities to take fast motion and be sure that lawmakers do not break the legislation.

“I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action,” Mr Debnath mentioned.

“Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour,” he added.