‘My own personal celebration of this planet’: Anand Mahindra posts incredible pics on Earth Day

Earth Day 2022: This day devoted to remind individuals about environmental motion and preservation of Mother Nature is well known annually on April 22. On today, many take to social media to submit varied sorts of shares and are doing the identical this yr too. Amid these posts, a tweet by Anand Mahindra has left individuals surprised. In the submit he shared a number of unbelievable photos of various locations world wide that he had photographed. He posted the pictures together with a good looking caption.

“I don’t have any sermons to share today, on #EarthDay only some photographs I’ve taken over the years. My own personal celebration of this planet…,” he wrote whereas sharing the pictures. As the concluding line of the share, he additionally urged others to submit the photographs they’ve clicked. “Do share your celebratory photos…” he added.

Take a take a look at the submit:

I don’t have any sermons to share right this moment, on #EarthDay Only some pictures I’ve taken through the years. My personal private celebration of this planet…. Do share your celebratory images.. pic.twitter.com/R20SyoDvcm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2022

Since being posted a number of hours in the past, the tweet has gathered almost 4,200 likes and counting. The tweet has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback. While some expressed their amazement of Mahindra’s footage, others posted photos from their very own assortment.

“Sir, this is from Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh,” wrote a Twitter person and shared this picture:

“Tulip gardens in Kashmir. .. clicked by my friend recently,” shared one other together with these enthralling photos:

Here’s what a number of others posted:

“What better way to show gratitude than to restore the very soil which is basis of our lives!” a Twitter person posted whereas re-sharing Anand Mahindra’s tweet. “Nice sir,” shared one other. “Mesmerising,” wrote a 3rd.

What are your ideas in regards to the photos posted by Anand Mahindra on Earth Day?