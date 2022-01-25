‘My preparations are all about playing as an all-rounder’ – Hardik Pandya gives update on his fitness

The previous couple of months haven’t nice for Hardik Pandya by any means. Owing to health points, the all-rounder wasn’t capable of bowl a lot and the identical raised query over his choice in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue suffered a horrendous outing within the competitors and couldn’t even clear the league stage. As Pandya additionally couldn’t do a lot within the match, he confronted much more backlash.

The nationwide selectors subsequently dropped him from the white-ball group and Venkatesh Iyer was chosen for the fast-bowling all-rounder’s function. In the meantime, Hardik underwent rehabilitation to regain full health. Speaking of his plans, the 28-year-old stated he’s decided to serve the nationwide group as an all-rounder. On being requested about his health standing, the Junior Pandya stated he’s feeling ‘good and strong.’

I’m feeling good and robust: Hardik Pandya

“I want to play as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know but my preparations are all about playing as an all-rounder. I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually, the time will say what happens,” Hardik Pandya instructed veteran journalist Boria Majumdar on his present Backstage with Boria.

Meanwhile, Pandya has been named the captain of Ahmedabad franchise forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Baroda-born cricketer has proved himself as a three-dimensional participant, his management expertise are nonetheless untested. Hence, it will be fascinating to see how Hardik fares as a frontrunner.

Speaking on the identical, the all-rounder stated he needs to take care of a snug environment within the dressing room.

“My way of leadership is to set examples, to set culture, to set the attitude which the team wants to play with. So, my way of leadership is taking the team along. So, my philosophy isn’t too complicated. You have to make sure the environment is nice and the players are feeling at home and once everyone gets comfortable, they realize their potential,” stated Pandya.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill are the 2 gamers picked by Ahmedabad within the draft forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale. Hence, the franchise house owners should provide you with a precised technique within the bidding occasion.