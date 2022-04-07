‘My take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is it should be condemned’ – Kgalema Motlanthe | News24

Former statesman Kgalema Motlanthe has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Motlanthe stated neither nation was going to learn from their battle.

He added that some alternatives may have prevented the invasion.

Motlanthe was addressing a web-based dialogue by suppose tank Centre for Development and Enterprise on Wednesday, hosted by creator Ann Bernstein.

“Any war doesn’t start when first shots are fired. There is always a build-up.” he stated.

Motlanthe stated there had been alternatives to behave to keep away from the eventuality and outbreak of the battle.

“We (South Africa) are an excellent example of that. There is no doubt there were opportunities that could have prevented the war’s outbreak (between Russia and Ukraine)… once the war broke out, it is a no-win situation for both countries. Russians themselves sit with a war they didn’t approve of.”

Motlanthe questioned the motion taken by FIFA to droop Russia from taking part in worldwide soccer.

“FIFA suspended Russia because of its invasion, meaning the separation of sport and politics is called into question.

“The battle itself must be condemned. No battle solves [a] drawback. My tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine [is that it] must be condemned,” he said.

ANC reform

Regarding the current state of the ANC, Motlanthe said the party was within its rights to embark on efforts to renew itself.

He added that the ANC’s timetable should not bind South Africans and that South Africa should move on.

“By the time the ANC believes it has renewed itself, it ought to catch up.”

But Motlanthe added that current political parties in the country didn’t represent the future, and that formations to take the country forward were still to come.

Motlanthe alluded to a few of the opposition events, mentioning “one” that didn’t recognise parts of the national anthem.

“It is an anomaly,” he said.

“Parties, to be severe gamers going ahead, are nonetheless to reemerge. This exhibits there’s going to be realignment.”

Motlanthe last year said factionalism within the party could destroy the ANC.

“The drawback is that we’re overtly making an attempt to populate a listing of candidates alongside factional traces. You ask your self a query, the place the ANC is? The ANC has to withstand being diminished to factions.

“As the electoral committee, we had to raise it (factions) and call for action against factions,” Motlanthe stated.

“We suffer from a number of handicaps. Key among them is basic education, which must be fixed. We must get the German TVET system and implement it. Our TVET colleges are not producing skills solely needed by our economy.”

Motlanthe stated a high-level panel suggestion was to persuade Parliament to amend the Labour Relations Act to create area for small entrepreneurs and operators, and exempt them from having to dwell as much as the requirements of collective bargaining councils.

“The taxi industry for years hasn’t been paying tax. They are currently organised, and SARS can easily bring them into the bracket of taxpayers. We should be establishing microfinancing for small businesses to start up capital and create jobs. The only way to reduce poverty is to get people to work.”

