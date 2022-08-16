Myanmar court sentences former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 6 more years, source says







The newest verdict within the sequence of secretive trials towards the Nobel laureate takes her whole jail time period to 17 years and comes because the UN’s Special Envoy on Myanmar traveled to the nation on Monday to handle the “deteriorating (rights) situation.”

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 in June, has beforehand been discovered responsible of a number of offenses starting from graft to election violations.

On Monday she was discovered responsible of misusing funds from a charity and leasing government-owned land at discounted costs, based on the CNN supply.

Suu Kyi is being held in solitary confinement at a jail within the capital Naypyitaw and has denied all prices towards her.

International rights teams and world leaders have expressed concern concerning the deteriorating state of human rights in Myanmar and dismissed ongoing trials towards Suu Kyi, calling them “unfair and unjust.” “The Myanmar military junta’s unjust conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is part of its methodical assault on human rights around the country,” stated Elaine Pearson, performing Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), in a press release Monday. “The military’s willingness to forcibly disappear the country’s high-profile civilian leader reveals the brutality that lesser-known political prisoners face,” Pearson stated. Meanwhile, UN’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, traveled to Myanmar on Monday to handle the “deteriorating situation and immediate concerns,” the UN stated in a press release. “The Special Envoy’s visit follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict,” the assertion stated.

CNN’s Irene Nasser and Richard Roth contributed reporting.





