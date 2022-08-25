Myanmar junta detains former UK ambassador





Vicky Bowman was taken into custody alongside together with her husband, Myanmar nationwide Htein Lin, on Wednesday night time, in keeping with native media shops and an individual in Yangon with data of the state of affairs.

Myanmar’s navy authorities has not introduced the detentions. However, native information shops The Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now and the worldwide information company Reuters all reported Bowman could possibly be charged beneath the nation’s Immigration Act.

The Irrawaddy reported Bowman and Htein Lin are being held in Yangon’s Insein Prison.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson mentioned on Thursday the British authorities is “concerned” by the arrest of a “British woman” in Myanmar.

“We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson mentioned. Bowman served because the UK’s high diplomat in Myanmar from 2002 to 2006 and has since remained within the nation because the founding father of the non-government organisation Myanmar Center for Responsible Business. On Wednesday the UK introduced a contemporary spherical of sanctions focusing on companies linked to Myanmar’s junta, which took energy in a bloody coup in February 2021. On Thursday the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office mentioned the measures have been being taken “to target the military’s access to arms and revenue.” Among the corporations on the sanctions checklist are the Star Sapphire Group of Companies, International Gateways Group of Companies and Sky One Construction Company. The UK authorities highlighted that the sanctions have been being taken precisely 5 years after a sequence of brutal assaults carried out by the Myanmar navy on Rohingya communities residing within the nation’s Rakhine state. The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim group in Myanmar’s majority Buddhist state, have suffered many years of persecution. The UK authorities additionally introduced its intention to intervene in a authorized case that can decide whether or not Myanmar breached its obligations beneath the United Nations’ Genocide Convention concerning the navy’s acts towards the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017. “Our decision to intervene in The Gambia v. Myanmar case and a further round of sanctions sends a strong signal of our continued support to seek accountability for the atrocities in 2017 and also restrict the military junta’s access to finance and the supply of arms,” UK Minister for Asia Amanda Milling mentioned. Milling reiterated the UK’s condemnation of “the Myanmar Armed Forces’ horrific campaign of ethnic cleansing” 5 years on from the marketing campaign’s launch.





Source link