Myanmar junta says democracy activists’ death sentences upheld, paving way for first executions in decades

The authorities has acquired widespread condemnation overseas for ousting an elected government in a coup greater than a 12 months in the past, and for the brutal crackdown that it has since unleashed on critics, opposition members and activists.

Kyaw Min Yu, a veteran democracy activist, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a lawmaker for the previous ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) occasion, had been sentenced to dying by a army tribunal in January on fees of treason and terrorism, in keeping with a junta assertion on the time.

The United Nations mentioned it was “deeply troubled” by Friday’s announcement, which UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric described as a blatant human rights violation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to as for fees to be dropped “against those arrested on charges related to the exercise of their fundamental freedoms and rights, and for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Myanmar,” Dujarric mentioned.