Myanmar to import Russian oil, military says





The Southeast Asian nation has maintained pleasant ties with Russia, whilst each stay beneath a raft of sanctions from Western international locations — Myanmar for a military coup that overthrew an elected authorities final yr, and Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation.”

Russia is looking for new clients for its vitality within the area as its greatest export vacation spot, Europe, will impose an embargo on Russian oil in phases later this yr.

“We have received permission to import petrol from Russia,” army spokesperson Zaw Min Tun stated throughout a information convention on Wednesday, including that it was favored for its “quality and low cost.”

Zaw Min Tun stated junta chief Min Aung Hlaing mentioned oil and gasoline throughout a visit to Russia final month. Myanmar now imports its gas via Singapore. Myanmar would think about joint oil exploration in Myanmar with Russia and China, he stated. The army has arrange a Russian Oil Purchasing Committee headed by a detailed ally of Min Aung Hlaing to supervise the shopping for, importing, and transport of gas at affordable costs based mostly on Myanmar’s wants, based on an announcement printed in a state newspaper on Wednesday. In addition to political turmoil and civil unrest, Myanmar has been hit onerous by excessive gas costs and energy cuts, prompting its army management to show to imports of gas oil that can be utilized in energy vegetation. Petrol costs have surged about 350% because the coup in February final yr to 2,300-2,700 kyat (about $1) per litre. In the previous week, petrol stations have shut down in numerous components of the nation due to shortages, based on media studies. Russia can be a serious provider of weapons to the Myanmar army.





Source link