Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar junta troops have torched lots of of buildings throughout a three-day raid within the nation’s north, native media and residents mentioned, because the army struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

The Sagaing area has seen fierce combating and bloody reprisals because the coup final yr, with native “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) members clashing commonly with junta troops.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Analysts say the casual militia has stunned junta forces with its effectiveness, and the army has on quite a few events known as in air strikes to assist its troops on the bottom.

Troops torched lots of of buildings within the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days final week, locals and media reviews mentioned.

On May 26, villagers in Kinn fled as troopers approached and started taking pictures into the air, mentioned one resident who requested anonymity.

“The next morning we saw smoke rising from our village before they left.

“Over 200 houses were burned down… my house was totally burned down, only the concrete foundation is left.”

Drone footage purporting to indicate the aftermath obtained by AFP confirmed columns of smoke rising into the sky from the villages, set alongside a roughly eight-kilometer stretch of the Chindwin river.

A well being clinic seen within the video matched the geolocation of 1 in Ke Taung village.

AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the footage had not appeared on-line earlier than final week however couldn’t independently confirm reviews from the area.

Soldiers “raided and destroyed our houses”, mentioned Ke Taung villager Aye Tin, who requested to make use of a pseudonym.

“And they also burned motorboats that we use for transport and for carrying food for our village, including my boat.

“My life is ruined, as I have lost my home… and I nothing left to do for a living.”

Satellite pictures from US house company NASA confirmed fires in places that matched Ke Taung and Kinn villages final week.

The junta has beforehand rebuffed claims its troops have torched homes, accusing “terrorist” PDF fighters of beginning the fires.

In a speech on Tuesday, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing mentioned “efforts were made to minimise the casualties as much as possible in performing the counterattacks to terror acts.”

“Now, the country is in tranquillity,” he mentioned, in accordance with state newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Read extra:

Myanmar junta says will carry out first judicial executions in decades

Over 1 million people displaced in Myanmar: UN