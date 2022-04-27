Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi handed five year jail term for corruption

The Nobel laureate, who led Myanmar for 5 years earlier than being compelled from energy in a coup in early 2021, has been charged with no less than 18 offenses, which carry mixed most jail phrases of practically 190 years if discovered responsible.

The choose within the capital Naypyidaw handed down the decision inside moments of the court docket convening, mentioned the supply, who declined to be recognized as a result of the trial is being held behind closed doorways, with info restricted.

The case centered on allegations that Suu Kyi, 76, accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and money funds totaling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein.

Suu Kyi had denied the costs and known as the allegations “absurd.”