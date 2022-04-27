Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi handed five year jail term for corruption
The choose within the capital Naypyidaw handed down the decision inside moments of the court docket convening, mentioned the supply, who declined to be recognized as a result of the trial is being held behind closed doorways, with info restricted.
The case centered on allegations that Suu Kyi, 76, accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and money funds totaling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein.
Suu Kyi had denied the costs and known as the allegations “absurd.”
It was not instantly clear if Suu Kyi can be transferred to a jail. She has been held in an undisclosed location, the place junta chief Min Aung Hlaing mentioned she might stay after earlier responsible verdicts in different instances.
The worldwide group has dismissed the trials as farcical and has demanded her rapid launch.
The navy says Suu Kyi is on trial as a result of she dedicated crimes and is being given due course of by an unbiased judiciary. A spokesman for the junta was not instantly out there for remark.
Since her arrest on the morning of the February 1 coup final 12 months, Suu Kyi has been charged with a number of crimes from violations of electoral and state secrets and techniques legal guidelines to incitement and corruption, accusations her supporters say are trumped as much as kill off any probability of a political comeback.