Myanmar’s junta threatens to downgrade Australia ties over snub

Myanmar’s junta on Thursday threatened to downgrade diplomatic ties with Australia after it stated Canberra wouldn’t exchange its recently-departed ambassador to the military-run nation.

Western governments have led worldwide criticism of final yr’s coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration and unleashed a violent crackdown on dissent, with some imposing sanctions and assembly with opposition figures.

On Monday, Australian media reported that Canberra won’t exchange ambassador Andrea Faulkner, who completed her time period in April, and can ship as an alternative a senior official to behave as cost d’affaires.

Canberra had communicated the choice to the junta, everlasting secretary of the regime’s overseas affairs ministry Chan Aye advised a press convention on Thursday.

“In response we are also working on having a charge d’affaires” run the Myanmar embassy in Australia, he stated, with out elaborating on whether or not Myanmar would recall its ambassador or downgrade their standing.

AFP has contacted Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for remark.

A gathering between the outgoing Faulkner and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in April was slammed by rights teams as lending legitimacy to the army.

It additionally got here with detained Australian educational Sean Turnell on trial in a junta court docket the place he’s accused of breaking the nation’s official secrets and techniques act and faces 14 years in jail.

Chan Aye additionally stated Britain’s current downgrading of its mission within the nation was “unacceptable.”

Peter Vowles was appointed as ambassador final July however is now cost d’affaires, based on the British overseas ministry web site.

Vowles – who’s at present outdoors Myanmar – wouldn’t be allowed to return to the nation on his present standing, Chan Aye stated.

Ousted former president and head of state Win Myint is at present on trial in a junta court docket alongside Suu Kyi.

Recently-arrived ambassadors from India and Saudi Arabia have offered their credentials to Min Aung Hlaing, based on experiences in state media.

Any downgrading of ties by Canberra wouldn’t be surprising, former Australian ambassador to Myanmar Christopher Lamb advised AFP, including a number of different nations had not appointed new ambassadors for the reason that putsch.

“You’ve got to make a judgement about whether making this decision is going to affect the circumstances of Sean Turnell and they have probably reached the conclusion, which I think is reasonable, that it makes no difference.”

Shunned by Western governments, the junta has turned to conventional allies, together with Russia and China for help.It has described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “justified,” backing its main ally and arms provider.

The junta is in any other case more and more remoted on the worldwide stage, with Cambodian chief Hun Sen the one overseas chief to go to for the reason that putsch.