Mysterious ‘incident’ in Iran was attack on drone development center: Report

Iranian sources and a US official have stated {that a} military building inside Iran was the goal of a suicide drone strike earlier this week.

According to a New York Times article, the strike targeted the Parchin military complex utilizing “quadcopter suicide drones.”

The operation, which additionally killed an Iranian engineer and injured one other, focused a constructing reportedly used for drone growth.

NYT cited Iranian sources as saying the drones have been launched from inside Iran. Although Israel is believed to have been behind the assault, its officers haven’t commented. A US official instructed the NYT that the drones focused Parchin however didn’t say who carried out the assault.

This revelation comes simply days after Israel was blamed for the assassination of an IRGC official who was driving his automotive in Tehran.

Iran stated it will reply to the IRGC official’s killing.

But Tehran has not publicly admitted to the drone strike on Wednesday, with the Ministry of Defense solely saying that an “incident” came about at Parchin and that it resulted in a single “martyr.”

The web site got here underneath renewed scrutiny by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2015 when Tehran reached a landmark take care of main powers underneath which it agreed to curb its nuclear actions underneath UN supervision in return for the lifting of worldwide sanctions.

Iran had beforehand denied the IAEA entry to Parchin, insisting it was a navy web site unrelated to any nuclear actions, however the company’s then-chief, the late Yukiya Amano, paid a go to.

In June 2020, a gasoline tank explosion in a “public area” close to the complicated shook the capital, 30 kilometers (20 miles) away, however prompted no casualties, the protection ministry stated on the time.

– With AFP