Mysterious sounds at a hardware store leads to kittens getting rescued. See pics

Stories of cute little animals getting rescued are at all times a delight to learn. One such story has lately made headlines the place some tiny kittens received trapped at a retailer named Westlake Hardware in Kansas within the United States of America. In a Facebook share, the Garden City Fire Department of Kansas wrote, “While not our typical kind of rescue, we were happy to help save these furry little babies.”

According to the official website of Fox 4, “The workers at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City were sure they were hearing kittens mewling. However, they could not find the source. It was even more confusing because some customers thought it sounded more like birds.” And you too will discover this fairly plausible because the kittens are extraordinarily tiny.

The report continues, “Finally, a manager found the source after hearing the sound overheard by the exit door. The manager crawled into the attic and was able to see kittens in the wall on a bed of insulation. The workers tried to reach the kittens, but a piece of sheet metal was in the way. The store called the Garden City Fire Department Monday. Firefighters and an animal control officer came to the rescue.” The publish was full with images of the rescued kittens.

Take a take a look at the Facebook publish proper right here:

This publish was shared on Facebook by the Garden City Fire Department on April 19 and has obtained over 150 likes on it to date. It has additionally obtained appreciative feedback from individuals who have been glad that these little kittens received rescued.

A Facebook person wrote, “Thank you GCFD.” “Oh myyy gosh they are soooo cute! Good job GCFD!” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Awww. Great job!”

What are your ideas on these rescued kittens? Don’t you suppose they’re simply cute?