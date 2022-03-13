’Mystery black mark’ on $27 toy leaves Kmart mums baffled

A $27 doll has sparked a web based investigation after a mum turned to Facebook asking for assist figuring out this blemish. Do you understand what it’s?

A involved mom has sparked a social media storm after sharing a photograph of a “mystery black mark” that has appeared on her daughter’s Kmart doll.

The unusual blemish appeared on the again of the toy’s head with seemingly no rationalization as to the way it obtained there.

After turning to the web for assist figuring out what might have brought about the mark, the mum was inspired to conduct a full-scale investigation that included reducing into the doll’s head.

However, the girl and the 380,000 members of the Kmart fan group she posted in are nonetheless no nearer to figuring out the mark.

Can you assist clear up the thriller?

The weird chain of occasions started when the stumped mum took to Kmart Hacks & Decor to ask for assist.

“Does anyone have this doll? We’ve had a random black mark appear on the back of the head (definitely not pen/paint etc),” she wrote within the Facebook page.

“Am wondering if it’s a burn mark and something wrong with the mechanism inside that makes the doll ‘talk’.

“It started out fairly small but has gradually got bigger. No smells or anything from it.”

Her concern was so nice, she admitted she was “contemplating cutting it open to take a better look”, in case the mark was an indication of one thing sinister inside.

Hundreds of Facebook customers responded, equally as involved as to what the mark could possibly be.

“This is pretty scary. Mould or burn marks …. either way, not good. Eager to hear the outcome,” one mum wrote.

“I cut one open years ago for this reason and found it to be full of mould. Quite concerning!” one other added.

Many implored the girl to “perform surgery” on the doll in a bid to resolve the thriller.

“I have never been so invested in a story about a doll before, but at the same time have a strange eagerness to want to see her head cut open,” one individual admitted.

“Cut it open already, the suspense is killing me,” one other agreed.

While one quipped: “This post has been more intriguing than watching Netflix!”

Eventually the mum up to date the group, revealing she’d “cut it open” however was “still not sure” what the black mark was.

“The mark doesn’t budge when cleaned, definitely doesn’t look like mould either so [it is] still a mystery!” she stated.

She went on to say she’d dominated out as many prospects as she might, however was nonetheless completely baffled.

“My little one hasn’t dragged it on the floors but has thrown it around a fair bit. Possibly left in direct sunlight? I’m as puzzled as the rest of you!”

News.com.au has contacted Kmart for remark.

The $27 toy, known as “Nurturing Doll” on Kmart’s web site, has a 4.9 star ranking on the model’s web site, with evaluations describing it as a “hit” with little ones.