Mystery deepens over deaths of thousands of fish

The head of Polish waters, Poland’s nationwide water administration authority, mentioned on Thursday that 10 tonnes of lifeless fish had been faraway from the river. Hundreds of volunteers had been working to assist accumulate lifeless fish alongside the German facet.

German laboratories mentioned they detected “atypical” ranges of “salts” that could possibly be linked to the die-off however wouldn’t absolutely clarify them on their very own.

Morawiecki acknowledged that some Polish officers had been “sluggish” in reacting after large numbers of lifeless fish had been seen floating and washing ashore, and mentioned two of them had been dismissed.

“For me, however, the most important thing is to deal with this ecological disaster as soon as possible, because nature is our common heritage,” Morawiecki mentioned.

His feedback had been echoed by Schwedt Mayor Annekathrin Hoppe, whose German city is situated subsequent to the Lower Oder Valley National Park. She known as the contamination of the river “an environmental catastrophe of unprecedented scale” for the area.