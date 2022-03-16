Mystery of couple stabbed to death while biking home solved by a credit card receipt and mystery initials

Police had been in a position to observe down a suspect concerned within the stabbing dying of a pair after a server acknowledged him as an individual she served.

Last Tuesday, photographs and video of a person, now recognized as Jean Macean, had been shared in reference to the homicide of a husband and spouse in Daytona Beach.

That was when Valerie Court, a waitress within the space, realized she served the person on Saturday, March 5. Macean had used a bank card to pay for his meal as effectively.

“I’m very happy that I was able to help them get a dangerous person off the street,” Court stated.

Court stated that Macean sat at her desk for a late lunch wearing the identical outfit she had seen on the information. The man was additionally carrying a backpack.

“I thought maybe he wanted to be left alone, because he was short-worded with me, so I just kept his tea filled up,” she stated.

It was hours after their temporary encounter that Terry and Brenda Aultman were repeatedly stabbed early Sunday morning. The couple was driving their bikes dwelling on the time of their deaths.

By utilizing the receipt, police had been in a position to observe down Jean Macean to a location in Orlando and arrest him. WESH 2 News

“It didn’t have his name on it. It said ‘my temporary pay card’ but he did initial, sign it and initial it ‘JM’,” she stated.

Using that receipt, police had been in a position to observe down Jean Macean to a location in Orlando, finally arresting him there.

“I wanted to catch this guy. I wanted to help the police department and help the community,” stated Court.

Terry Aultman (left) and Brenda Aultman (proper) had been killed after driving their bicycles dwelling from the Daytona Bike Week occasions. News4JAX

“I knew I had valuable information.”

Court contacted police earlier than the company was about to supply a $50,000 reward. It’s unknown when or if the reward can be paid out.

“I didn’t do it for the reward, I did it for the police department to help get a dangerous person off the street,” she stated.

Court stated she continues to be spooked by her encounter with the suspect however feels reduction that he has been recognized and arrested.

