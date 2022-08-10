Mystery over Mercedes driver’s movements, mind-set, medications at center of deadly crash probe

Authorities investigating the crash in Windsor Hills that left 5 folks lifeless try to kind out the actions and mind-set of the nurse who prosecutors say plowed her Mercedes into the intersection.

Investigators are nonetheless attempting to get a full account of what introduced Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, to the nook of Slauson and La Brea avenues on Thursday afternoon.

Linton, who has been charged with multiple counts of murder and vehicular homicide, was rushing greater than 90 mph when she approached the busy intersection, authorities mentioned.

The Mercedes doesn’t seem to gradual earlier than operating a purple gentle shortly after 1:30 p.m. The gentle had been purple for 9 seconds earlier than the automobile barreled by the intersection, slamming into a number of automobiles, prosecutors mentioned.

Linton, whose everlasting handle is in Texas, had been working as a touring nurse at a Kaiser hospital in West Los Angeles and lived close to the healthcare facility off La Cienega Boulevard. Authorities consider she drove into Windsor Hills from the hospital however usually are not certain why she was driving so recklessly, sources instructed The Times.

It’s about 4 miles between the hospital and the positioning of the lethal crash, and investigators try to find out whether or not Linton was working a shift across the time of Thursday’s collision.

L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón mentioned there is no such thing as a proof of any alcohol use by Linton at this level.

On Monday in court docket, Linton’s legal professional, Halim Dhanidina, requested to proceed her arraignment to October as a result of he’s reviewing her out-of-state historical past of “documented profound mental health issues.” Dhanidina didn’t elaborate on these points however mentioned the Windsor Hills crash might be linked to them.

Authorities try to find out whether or not Linton was purported to be taking drugs and if she was utilizing them on the time of the crash, in line with legislation enforcement sources who spoke anonymously as a result of the investigation is ongoing.

At least six automobiles have been concerned within the crash, in line with California Highway Patrol investigators. In addition to the fatalities, eight folks have been injured.

The affect of the fiery crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan; her 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, Reynold Lester; and their unborn baby. Ryan was 8½ months pregnant when she was killed. The boy she was carrying had been named Armani Lester, in line with the Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace.

Two further girls killed within the crash have but to be recognized.

Linton was hospitalized with average accidents for a number of days earlier than being taken into police custody.

Los Angeles prosecutors mentioned Monday that Linton had been involved in 13 previous wrecks earlier than Thursday’s lethal crash.