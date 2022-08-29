Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway turns into ‘river’ as cars, buses float

Visuals and viral movies present autos nearly getting washed away within the robust currents of the floodwater within the Mysuru-Bengaluru freeway.

Heavy rains have lashed the Bengaluru-Mysuru freeway close to Ramanagara, inflicting visitors disruptions and has result in the turning of the freeway right into a river. Due to heavy downpour since previous couple of days, components of the newly-constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru freeway stretch in Ramanagara has change into flooded with water whereas numerous visuals surfacing on the web present submerged or floating automobiles and buses.

Visuals and viral movies additionally present autos nearly getting washed away within the robust currents of the floodwater. In order to assist commuters not get caught within the flooded stretch, the Ramanagara police have issued an advisory asking them to keep away from the Bengaluru-Mysuru freeway, and as an alternative attain Mysuru from Bengaluru by taking the Kanakapura or Kunigal routes.

Ramnagar: A bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru freeway following heavy monsoon downpour at Ramnagar, Karnataka. (PTI)



This result in visitors diversion, ensuing to slow-moving autos, main to essentially lengthy visitors jams on the freeway. As per a report, a state transport bus was left stranded within the area after it tried to get by means of a flooded underpass. Rainwater entered parked autos in addition to shifting autos, upon which some individuals even deserted their autos and escaped the location.

As per the climate forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is anticipated to have cloudy skies with gentle to reasonable rainfall within the coming days. As per the Bengaluru meteorological centre, thunderstorms with lightning and lightweight to reasonable rainfall is anticipated in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumkur, Chamarajanagar and Hassan areas of south Karnataka on Monday.

In a separate incident, a Maruti Swift skidded off the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after which toppled right into a discipline on account of slippery highway as heavy rain showers hit many components of the nation, inflicting main inconvenience to individuals at giant. Madhya Pradesh too, has been receiving heavy rainfall for the previous few days.

