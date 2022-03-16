Myths, disinformation are preventing people from getting booster shots

Officials say circulating myths are doubtless protecting many individuals from getting vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.

In Los Angeles County, there stay 1.7 million residents who haven’t acquired a single vaccination dose, and a pair of.7 million vaccinated people who find themselves eligible for a booster however haven’t but acquired one, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stated final week.

Even amongst seniors 65 and over, 90% of whom are thought-about absolutely vaccinated, solely 63% have acquired a booster shot, Ferrer stated.

Among the myths Ferrer sought to clear up about boosters:

• Some individuals might imagine that simply two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna photographs are sufficient and so they don’t want a 3rd shot, however getting the booster affords the very best safety.

• Some may suppose needing a booster means the first collection of vaccines don’t work. That’s not true — shortly after getting the primary collection of vaccinations, safety is excessive however then fades over the following few months, and the booster fortifies the immune response to fend off the coronavirus, Ferrer stated.

• Surviving a coronavirus an infection after receiving the first collection of vaccination doesn’t rely as a booster, Ferrer stated, and will not supply as ample safety in opposition to future variants as the extra vaccine dose may. She famous latest information exhibiting that immunity from a previous an infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus didn’t essentially shield individuals from getting contaminated with the later Omicron variant.

• Booster doses don’t make you sick with COVID-19. That’s inconceivable, as a result of not one of the vaccines or boosters include the coronavirus.

A key entrance in California’s battle in opposition to COVID-19 stays getting as many individuals vaccinated as potential.

Most Californians, almost 79%, have already gotten at the least one dose, and about seven in 10 are absolutely vaccinated, according to data compiled by The Times.

Many of those that stay unvaccinated are kids beneath 5 who usually are not but eligible for the photographs. Until they’re, “one of the most important things that we need to do is make sure the adults around them are vaccinated,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly stated just lately at an occasion sponsored by the Sacramento Press Club.

But whereas reaching the still-substantial share of the inhabitants that’s eligible however unvaccinated has been gradual, these efforts are persevering with to bear fruit. “Every single day somebody who didn’t make the decision to be vaccinated up until now is getting vaccinated,” Ghaly stated. “And that’s a success.

”That’s additionally why, shifting ahead, “we need to continue to be ready for those individuals to make a decision today, for one reason or another.”

“We see that in healthcare all the time: that people make a decision over time to receive a treatment, to stop smoking, to go and start taking care of their blood pressure and, in this case to get vaccinated,” he stated.

“So it’s not something new to us. We’ll be patient. We’ll keep trying to deliver messages and we need to keep fighting the mis- and disinformation that I believe has cost many lives in California.”