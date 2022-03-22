N.C.A.A. Women’s Tournament: N.C. State Easily Advances
RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 1-seeded North Carolina State clinched a coveted spot within the spherical of 16 of the N.C.A.A. event after defeating ninth-seeded Kansas State, 89-57, in a sport that showcased its depth and expertise.
This can be North Carolina State’s fourth consecutive look within the spherical of 16. The Wolfpack, coming off profitable the Atlantic Coast Conference event, have now constructed a 12-game profitable streak and try to make a Final Four look for the primary time since 1998.
The Wolfpack’s beginning lineup was dominated by seasoned gamers, together with Kayla Jones, a graduate scholar ahead, who led her workforce in scoring with 18 factors on 8 of 9 capturing and added 5 rebounds and three assists. Raina Perez, the 5-foot-4 graduate guard, had 15 factors, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Diamond Johnson, a sophomore guard, made all 5 of her 3-point makes an attempt.
The sport featured a marquee frontcourt matchup, pitting Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State’s 6-foot-5 all-American senior middle, towards Ayoka Lee, a 6-foot-6 junior. Lee set a Division I single-game report in January when she scored 61 points against Oklahoma. But after they each drew two fouls within the first quarter, restricted minutes tempered the matchup. Lee scored 12 factors in half-hour; Cunane scored 4 factors in 14 minutes.
Kansas State’s Serena Sundell led her workforce in scoring with 17 factors, and added 3 rebounds and three assists.
Even with Cunane’s early absence, the Wildcats — who had been making an attempt to make it to the spherical of 16 for the primary time in 20 years — misplaced steam by the second quarter. The Wolfpack met the second and grew a 16-point lead on the finish of the primary half to 27 going into the ultimate interval.
North Carolina State will play both No. 4 Oklahoma or No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn. The winner of that sport may wind up dealing with Connecticut for a spot within the Final Four.
— Remy Tumin
Here are previews of different compelling video games on Monday:
Villanova vs. Michigan | 6 p.m. Eastern | ESPNU
Two productive forwards face off.
The Michigan senior Naz Hillmon and the Villanova junior Maddy Siegrist have lots in frequent. Both are smaller put up gamers who’ve flown beneath the nationwide radar for a lot of the season regardless of productive scoring and team-defining play.
On Monday, in Ann Arbor, Mich., what makes every participant distinctive will turn out to be apparent. Hillmon is a power across the basket, utilizing refined footwork and power to attain and defend effectively. Siegrist has higher vary and 3-point potential and might reduce rapidly inside for straightforward layups.
Both put up good numbers within the first spherical. Hillmon had 24 factors and 11 rebounds and sat within the fourth quarter after steering Michigan to a cushty lead towards American. Siegrist performed 38 minutes to push Eleventh-seeded Villanova into the second spherical for the primary time since 2018.
Michigan, a No. 3 seed, made it to the spherical of 16 final yr for the primary time in program historical past, as a No. 6 seed. Villanova has been to the event’s third spherical as soon as earlier than, in 2003. Whether Hillmon’s conventional put up play or Siegrist’s quick breaks and deep pictures show simpler, a workforce with restricted event historical past will add a vital line to its report e book.
— Natalie Weiner
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
A chalk matchup of evenly matched groups.
This sport, in Norman, Okla., is without doubt one of the extra evenly matched of the second spherical. Fourth-seeded Oklahoma and fifth-seeded Notre Dame struggled to include their lower-seeded opponents within the first spherical, counting on 3-point capturing and offensive schemes to maintain them in entrance.
Each workforce has a go-to sharpshooter. In Notre Dame’s case, it’s Dara Mabrey, a sister of the W.N.B.A. participant Marina Mabrey. Dara Mabrey, a senior guard, hit 5 triples within the opening spherical, which is greater than her common however an indicator of what she is able to.
Guard Taylor Robertson is preventing for a spot within the 3-point-shooting report books, having etched her title throughout Oklahoma’s. She made 4 of 10 3-point makes an attempt within the Sooners’ first-round sport, which was really under her season common of 45 %.
The sport could come all the way down to how the groups’ different contributors carry out; neither workforce has a very sturdy protection, so aggressive rebounding may very well be essential. The Irish freshman guard Olivia Miles recorded her second profession triple-double in factors, rebounds and assists within the first spherical.
Madi Williams, the Sooners’ main scorer and rebounder, had six rebounds within the first spherical. The winner of this sport will be the one which quells the potential shootout.
— Natalie Weiner
Belmont vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Belmont seems to be to topple an in-state energy.
It took two overtimes, however for the second consecutive yr, Twelfth-seeded Belmont made it to the second spherical.
Belmont performed harder protection than its opponent was anticipating and hit well timed baskets, buying and selling the lead with fifth-seeded Oregon earlier than outlasting it. The sophomore guard Tuti Jones led the Bruins with 22 factors, whereas Destinee Wells — a 2021 event favourite — had 16 factors and seven assists.
Now, the battle for Tennessee will happen in that state’s ladies’s basketball mecca, Thompson-Boling Arena, in Knoxville, the home the Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt constructed.
Fourth-seeded Tennessee prevailed over Buffalo within the first spherical, 80-67, but it surely wasn’t easy. The storied program final made it out of the second spherical in 2016 — earlier than that journey, it had fallen in need of the spherical of 16 solely as soon as, in 2009. The Lady Volunteers, then, are lengthy overdue for a event run, and they’re counting on guards Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston to power the problem.
Tennessee’s Tamari Key may very well be the distinction maker. A 6-foot-6 middle, she has a number of inches on the tallest gamers who play for Belmont. Although they defended Oregon’s 6-foot-7 Sedona Prince properly, the Bruins may very well be weak if Key and her teammates discover a strategy to exploit the mismatch. Otherwise, Belmont is properly positioned to slay one other big.
— Natalie Weiner
Central Florida vs. Connecticut | 9 p.m. | ESPN
UConn faces a former convention foe.
The No. 2 seed Connecticut will play the No. 7 seed Central Florida for the primary time in N.C.A.A. event play, however the groups are properly acquainted after competing for years within the American Athletic Conference. The Knights are 0-13 towards UConn.
Central Florida fields an skilled squad in its quest for the upset in Storrs, Conn. Central Florida has refined its protection and permits opponents 47.6 factors per sport, the bottom in Division I.
UConn will current a formidable problem to that protection given the current return of its sophomore Paige Bueckers, who missed a lot of convention play with an damage. This Huskies workforce will even take a look at the Knights’ normally low-scoring offense, which caught fireplace towards Florida.
— Natalie Weiner
Other video games on Monday:
No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 3 Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPNU
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Louisiana State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2