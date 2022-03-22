N.C.A.A. Women’s Tournament: N.C. State Easily Advances

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 1-seeded North Carolina State clinched a coveted spot within the spherical of 16 of the N.C.A.A. event after defeating ninth-seeded Kansas State, 89-57, in a sport that showcased its depth and expertise.

This can be North Carolina State’s fourth consecutive look within the spherical of 16. The Wolfpack, coming off profitable the Atlantic Coast Conference event, have now constructed a 12-game profitable streak and try to make a Final Four look for the primary time since 1998.

The Wolfpack’s beginning lineup was dominated by seasoned gamers, together with Kayla Jones, a graduate scholar ahead, who led her workforce in scoring with 18 factors on 8 of 9 capturing and added 5 rebounds and three assists. Raina Perez, the 5-foot-4 graduate guard, had 15 factors, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Diamond Johnson, a sophomore guard, made all 5 of her 3-point makes an attempt.

The sport featured a marquee frontcourt matchup, pitting Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State’s 6-foot-5 all-American senior middle, towards Ayoka Lee, a 6-foot-6 junior. Lee set a Division I single-game report in January when she scored 61 points against Oklahoma. But after they each drew two fouls within the first quarter, restricted minutes tempered the matchup. Lee scored 12 factors in half-hour; Cunane scored 4 factors in 14 minutes.