N.C.A.A. Women’s Tournament: South Carolina Is Still Quite Dominant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set the bar exceedingly excessive.
The top-seeded Gamecocks opened the primary spherical of the N.C.A.A. ladies’s basketball match by cruising to a 79-21 win over Howard. They will face Miami, which defeated South Florida earlier on Friday, in a second-round sport on Sunday.
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina’s star ahead and a front-runner for participant of the yr, and Sania Feagin led the staff with 10 factors every, and the Gamecocks had been up 40 at halftime. Howard’s 4 factors within the first half had been the bottom in a half within the historical past of the match.
The Gamecocks moved methodically and deliberately with Boston on the ground, taking their time to arrange their photographs whereas Howard double-, triple- and even quadruple-teamed Boston at occasions. When Boston rested, South Carolina took benefit of its pace with highly effective drives by Destiny Littleton, a senior guard.
Iyanna Warren secured all of Howard’s 4 factors within the first half, scoring a complete of 8 by sport’s finish. Howard tried drive after drive, shifting rapidly down the court docket. But South Carolina’s towering protection couldn’t be matched.
The Gamecocks are hoping to safe a nationwide championship title for the primary time since 2017.
This yr’s ladies’s match is the primary to be formally marketed as part of “March Madness” — the N.C.A.A.’s in style branding time period that, until last fall, had been reserved completely for the boys’s basketball match. Many of the adjustments to this yr’s match had been spurred after gamers, coaches and others raised concerns last year about how the N.C.A.A. appeared to deal with the ladies’s match as a second-class occasion.
At Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., gamers draped themselves in March Madness towels; March Madness banners had been draped behind each baskets; and digital shows included the emblem. Cheerleaders threw out March Madness towels to a packed area. At dwelling, viewers of ESPN had been additionally capable of see the emblem superimposed on the court docket (match organizers mentioned decals might be utilized to the ladies’s courts beginning within the spherical of 16 video games, that are performed at impartial websites somewhat than on the dwelling arenas of prime groups).
LeLe Grissett, a graduate pupil guard for South Carolina, mentioned she hadn’t seen the March Madness merchandise that the boys’s groups had acquired. “But what we have, I don’t think it’s a difference” over final yr, she mentioned, including that she had seen a few videos of women’s players not becoming into shirts that had been included of their present baskets. “It’s not equal. I don’t think so.”
But Coach Dawn Staley mentioned the change in environment was palpable with the added March Madness signage.
“It’s a big difference,” she mentioned, including that “you can’t tell from walking around the building and seeing the signage” that the Gamecocks had been taking part in at their dwelling area.
“It’s a really good start to shedding some of the inequities that occurred prior to this tournament,” she continued. “But we have to look way down the line, five years, six years, seven years, as many years as it took for them to uncover what was happening to our tournament.”
ESPN’s announcers protested Florida laws throughout South Carolina’s win.
ESPN’s protection of the ladies’s match briefly veered from basketball on Friday afternoon, when a handful of on-air personalities expressed their opposition to a Florida proposal that may restrict classroom instruction on gender id and sexual orientation.
The demonstrations got here after Disney, which controls ESPN, confronted pressure and criticism over its silence about the measure, which the corporate started to withstand publicly solely after it handed the Florida Legislature. They had been among the many most high-profile examples of the protests that Disney staff have staged in latest days to specific their very own opposition to the measure, and to their employer’s calibrated method to lobbying about it.
“To be honest with you, we thought we were going to come here today and really celebrate a sport that has meant so much, and done so much, including for so many in the L.G.B.T.Q.I.+ communities,” Elle Duncan, an ESPN anchor, mentioned from a studio throughout halftime of the Howard-South Carolina sport on Friday. “But we understand the gravity of this legislation and also how it’s affecting so many families across this country, and because of that, our allyship is going to take a front seat, and with that, we’re going to pause in solidarity.”
Courtside in Columbia, S.C., minutes later, Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck additionally mentioned the laws, which Gov. Ron DeSantis is predicted to signal into regulation.
“Normally at this time, we would take a look back at the first half, but there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time,” Lyle, the play-by-play commentator, mentioned. “Our friends, our family, our co-workers, the players and coaches in our community are hurting right now.”
Peck, who led the ladies’s basketball packages at Florida and Purdue, quickly joined in: “The threat to any human rights is a threat to all human rights, and at this time, Courtney and I, we’re going to take a pause from our broadcast to show our love and support for our friends, our family and our colleagues.”
The sport quickly resumed — with Lyle and Peck briefly watching in silence.
ESPN, which had been ready for the opportunity of an indication, mentioned in a press release: “Our colleagues have both our respect and our support.”
The N.C.A.A. declined to remark.
The in style upset choose of No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast comes by.
Conventional knowledge suggests it is best to all the time choose no less than one 5-12 upset in your bracket, and many individuals who had been paying consideration picked No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast to get previous No. 5 Virginia Tech.
They had been appropriate. The Eagles rode the recent arms of their 3-point shooters to a signature 84-81 win over the Hokies, regardless of a outstanding effort from Virginia Tech junior Elizabeth Kitley, a 6-foot-6 heart. She had 42 factors, however the efficiency wasn’t fairly sufficient to counter the onslaught of 3-point photographs from F.G.C.U.
Kierstan Bell, the Eagles’ main scorer and a W.N.B.A. prospect, flaunted her elusiveness as she discovered a strategy to get to the basket repeatedly — by difficult spin strikes and by attending to the free throw line. She had 22 factors, 8 rebounds and three steals when the sport ended, a powerful stat line that also made up only a portion of the Eagles’ daunting offense.
Much of the credit score for that offense ought to go to level guard Tishara Morehouse, who had 9 assists in the middle of facilitating her teammates’ 3-point taking pictures. Three Florida Gulf Coast gamers hit three or extra photographs from past the arc, however somebody needed to get them the ball at precisely the suitable time, and that particular person was Morehouse. She additionally added 13 factors, albeit of the marginally much less eye-catching selection.
The clincher got here from Karli Seay, who hit her fourth 3-point shot with 27 seconds left within the sport.
No. 2 seed Texas overpowers No. 15 seed Fairfield.
The Texas Longhorns, one in all a number of groups who’re in place to make a severe run for a nationwide title, made fast work of the Fifteenth-seeded Fairfield Stags, 70-52.
Texas’ full court docket stress compelled Fairfield time and time once more to scramble to keep away from shot clock violations. Turnovers piled up for the Stags and the Longhorns moved in rapidly to capitalize.
Despite the loss, the sport was outlined by outstanding physicality: Texas had 21 fouls and Fairfield, taking part in in its first N.C.A.A. match since 2001, dedicated 19.
The tone was evident proper from the beginning when Lauren Ebo, a publish participant for Texas, elbowed Lou Lopez-Senechal, Fairfield’s main scorer, and gave her a bloody mouth. Lopez-Senechal returned within the third quarter with stitches, and nailed a 3-pointer virtually instantly and rapidly adopted up with a layup on a backdoor cross.
Still, the Longhorns took off within the fourth quarter, rising their 10-point result in 20. Forward Aliyah Moore had 18 factors and 10 rebounds, whereas guard Roni Harmon scored 10 factors with 11 assists.
Texas will play No. 7 Utah on Sunday.
No. 6 Georgia shakes a cussed Dayton staff.
A shock win was inside attain of the Dayton Flyers till the fourth quarter, when Georgia’s expertise proved an insurmountable hurdle for the mid-major staff. The Flyers had already change into one of many first groups ever to win a ladies’s match play-in sport earlier this week, and had been trying to lengthen their streak. They couldn’t in opposition to Georgia, which received, 70-54.
But two of Georgia’s fifth-year seniors, Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti, made that unimaginable. Staiti scored mainly at will beneath the basket, ultimately garnering 19 factors, whereas Morrison’s midrange hook photographs proved unstoppable for Dayton’s protection. She completed with 16 factors, 8 rebounds and seven assists.
Dayton saved the sport tight by the start of the second quarter. Even after Georgia had a 10-point cushion, the Flyers spent a lot of the sport staying inside placing distance. Their means to threaten got here virtually completely courtesy of sophomore level guard Makira Cook, who got here up with a 3-point shot or laser-beam cross any time the Lady Bulldogs may need began to assume they may calm down.
By the fourth quarter, although, Georgia was firmly in management, attending to the free throw line and making layups that Dayton’s publish gamers had no likelihood of contesting. Most thrilling for Georgia followers could have been the essential contributions of 6-foot-5 freshman Jillian Hollingshead, who scored 15 factors off the bench — a style of the form of play they are going to want extra of to make a deeper run within the match.
Georgia has not made it previous the second spherical since 2013.
No. 10 Creighton topples No. 7 Colorado in first match look since 2018.
Creighton, which has traditionally been dependable even when seeded low, bought its third N.C.A.A. match win as a No. 10 seed with a victory over seventh-seeded Colorado, 84-74.
Though the Bluejays trailed the Buffaloes for a lot of the first half, sophomore Morgan Maly saved her staff within the sport early. In the second half, Creighton began hitting 3-pointers whereas Colorado had strings of empty possessions.
When the Bluejays wanted a bucket, it appeared like one other proficient guard would flip up a 3-point shot or clutch layup at precisely the suitable time. Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen bolstered Creighton’s lead within the second half with their environment friendly taking pictures.
The Buffaloes put up a combat, although. Colorado matched up with Creighton in virtually each statistical class, rebounding effectively and really topping the Bluejays in assists, turnovers and steals. But the Bluejays hit twice as many 3-point photographs because the Buffaloes, and finally had a significantly better time taking pictures from each the ground and the free throw line.
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod made an particularly valiant effort all through, hitting a 3-point shot with underneath a minute left to slender the hole to simply 4 factors. But the Buffaloes couldn’t capitalize. The Bluejays hit their free throws and made Sherrod’s spectacular 27-point efficiency moot.
It’s a tricky conclusion for Colorado fifth-year senior Mya Hollingshed, who has helped lead this system from being one of many worst within the Pac-12 Conference to establishing successful data this season and final season. This bid marked the Buffaloes’ first journey to the match since 2013.
No. 10 seed South Dakota provides this match its first win by a double-digit seed.
No. 10 seed South Dakota took management rapidly in opposition to No. 7 seed Mississippi in what would change into the Coyotes’ first Division I match win in program historical past. Mississippi and its star, W.N.B.A. prospect Shakira Austin, seemed helpless within the 75-61 defeat, failing to tug forward even as soon as within the Rebels’ first N.C.A.A. match look in 15 years.
Instead, it was a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, Hannah Sjerven, and a fellow fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb who dominated all through, scoring 20 factors apiece for South Dakota and main the staff in rebounds. Sjerven made all seven of her photographs and the 6-foot-2 heart even made a 3-point basket.
Mississippi senior Angel Baker, who led Wright State to its first ever match win within the 2021 match, led the Rebels in scoring, as soon as once more performing effectively in a giant sport. Her regular scoring and consistency on the free throw line weren’t sufficient for Mississippi to compete, although, delaying but once more the renaissance of a program that was a fixture of the spherical of 16 within the late Nineteen Eighties and early ’90s.
The Coyotes performed with spectacular consistency, combining to hit 53.8 % of their photographs and by no means permitting the Rebels to come back inside placing distance.
Remy Tumin reported from Columbia, and Alan Blinder from Atlanta.