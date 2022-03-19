N.C.A.A. Women’s Tournament: South Carolina Is Still Quite Dominant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has set the bar exceedingly excessive.

The top-seeded Gamecocks opened the primary spherical of the N.C.A.A. ladies’s basketball match by cruising to a 79-21 win over Howard. They will face Miami, which defeated South Florida earlier on Friday, in a second-round sport on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina’s star ahead and a front-runner for participant of the yr, and Sania Feagin led the staff with 10 factors every, and the Gamecocks had been up 40 at halftime. Howard’s 4 factors within the first half had been the bottom in a half within the historical past of the match.

The Gamecocks moved methodically and deliberately with Boston on the ground, taking their time to arrange their photographs whereas Howard double-, triple- and even quadruple-teamed Boston at occasions. When Boston rested, South Carolina took benefit of its pace with highly effective drives by Destiny Littleton, a senior guard.

Iyanna Warren secured all of Howard’s 4 factors within the first half, scoring a complete of 8 by sport’s finish. Howard tried drive after drive, shifting rapidly down the court docket. But South Carolina’s towering protection couldn’t be matched.