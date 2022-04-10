N.F.L. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, Dies After Being Hit by Truck
Dwayne Haskins, 24, the backup Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and a former standout at Ohio State, died Saturday, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in a press release.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was making an attempt to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, when he was struck by a dump truck round 6:37 a.m. He was pronounced useless on the scene.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin stated in a press release. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
Haskins was a first-round draft choose of the Washington Commanders in 2019, chosen at No. 15 total, after he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in his solely 12 months as a starter at Ohio State. In 2018, he completed third in Heisman Trophy voting, behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, after main Ohio State to a 13-1 file, together with a win within the Rose Bowl in opposition to Washington. He accomplished 70 % of his passes that season and, at 6-foot-3, was projected to have an N.F.L. future for his accuracy as a pocket passer.
His school coach, Urban Meyer, wrote in a Twitter post that Haskins was “one of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate and friend.”
But Haskins struggled in his first two N.F.L. seasons, profitable three of his 13 begins in Washington whereas throwing 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and was benched in favor of Alex Smith. The Commanders launched him earlier than the top of the 2020 season due to his efficiency, and for a number of violations of Covid-19 protocols.
“He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality,” Daniel and Tanya Snyder, the Commanders’ co-owners, stated in a press release.
The Steelers signed Haskins in January 2021 as a backup, however he didn’t play that season. In March, the Steelers re-signed him as a restricted free agent, and Haskins was anticipated to compete for the beginning job with Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky in coaching camp. Haskins had been coaching with teammates final week in Florida. His dying sparked an outpouring of help from N.F.L. gamers on social media.
“When Dwayne walked in to the locker room, I could tell he was an upbeat guy,” Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wrote in a Twitter post. “He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”