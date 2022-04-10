N.F.L. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, Dies After Being Hit by Truck

Dwayne Haskins, 24, the backup Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and a former standout at Ohio State, died Saturday, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in a press release.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was making an attempt to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, when he was struck by a dump truck round 6:37 a.m. He was pronounced useless on the scene.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin stated in a press release. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins was a first-round draft choose of the Washington Commanders in 2019, chosen at No. 15 total, after he threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in his solely 12 months as a starter at Ohio State. In 2018, he completed third in Heisman Trophy voting, behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, after main Ohio State to a 13-1 file, together with a win within the Rose Bowl in opposition to Washington. He accomplished 70 % of his passes that season and, at 6-foot-3, was projected to have an N.F.L. future for his accuracy as a pocket passer.