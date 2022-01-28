N.Korea confirms latest weapons tests

North Korea performed exams of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead of a tactical guided missile this week, as chief Kim Jong Un visited a munitions manufacturing unit producing a “major weapon system,” state media KCNA stated on Friday, Trend studies citing Reuters.

An replace to a long-range cruise missile system was examined on Tuesday, and one other take a look at was held to verify the facility of a traditional warhead for a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday, KCNA stated.

In a separate dispatch, Kim lauded the manufacturing unit for attaining progress in “producing major weapons” and holding a “very important position and duty” in modernising the nation’s armed forces and realising its nationwide defence improvement technique.

The studies got here a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated it detected the obvious launch of two short-range ballistic missiles, drawing condemnation from the United States for what can be the sixth spherical of missile exams this month.

The JCS additionally stated North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the ocean off its east coast on Tuesday.