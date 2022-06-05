N. Korea fires 8 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs)

towards the East Sea on Sunday, a day after Seoul and Washington

wrapped up their joint drills close to the peninsula involving a U.S.

plane provider, in keeping with the South’s army, Trend studies citing

Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) mentioned the launches had been detected

from 9:08 a.m. to 9:43 a.m. from areas round Sunan in Pyongyang.

Further particulars weren’t instantly obtainable. An knowledgeable supply

earlier mentioned missiles had been launched from a minimum of two

places.

“While strengthening monitoring actions and vigilance, our

army, in shut cooperation with the United States, is

sustaining a full readiness posture,” the JCS mentioned within the

message.