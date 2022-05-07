N.Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on
Saturday, South Korea mentioned, an escalation simply earlier than the
inauguration of a South Korean president who has vowed to take a
exhausting line towards the North and the go to of the U.S. president,
Trend reviews citing
Reuters.
South Korean navy mentioned North Korea fired what’s believed to
be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the ocean off
its east coast round 0507 GMT on Saturday from close to Sinpo, the place
North Korea retains submarines in addition to tools for test-firing
SLBMs.
Japan additionally mentioned the projectile was a short-range ballistic
missile. Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi mentioned North Korea’s latest
improvement in nuclear missile-related know-how and repeated
launches of ballistic missiles threatened the area and the
worldwide group.
“This is absolutely unacceptable,” he advised reporters, including
that Japan will proceed to “strengthen defence capabilities
drastically” to guard its residents from such safety threats, in
shut cooperation with the United States, South Korea and different
allies.