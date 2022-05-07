N.Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on

Saturday, South Korea mentioned, an escalation simply earlier than the

inauguration of a South Korean president who has vowed to take a

exhausting line towards the North and the go to of the U.S. president,

Trend reviews citing

Reuters.

South Korean navy mentioned North Korea fired what’s believed to

be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the ocean off

its east coast round 0507 GMT on Saturday from close to Sinpo, the place

North Korea retains submarines in addition to tools for test-firing

SLBMs.

Japan additionally mentioned the projectile was a short-range ballistic

missile. Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi mentioned North Korea’s latest

improvement in nuclear missile-related know-how and repeated

launches of ballistic missiles threatened the area and the

worldwide group.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” he advised reporters, including

that Japan will proceed to “strengthen defence capabilities

drastically” to guard its residents from such safety threats, in

shut cooperation with the United States, South Korea and different

allies.