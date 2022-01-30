N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea Sunday, South Korea’s army stated, within the recalcitrant regime’s seventh present of pressure this yr, Trend studies citing Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) introduced the launch in a textual content message despatched to reporters. It didn’t elaborate.

Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions with a collection of missile launches for the reason that begin of this yr as Washington has stepped up sanctions strain amid a protracted impasse in nuclear talks between the 2 nations.

The North fired what it claims to be surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles on Thursday, simply two days after its obvious long-range cruise missile check.

The North carried out 4 different launches this month, together with these of self-proclaimed hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and 11.

The current bouts of the North’s saber-rattling additionally got here because it seeks to tighten up inside unity amid the battle towards the COVID-19 pandemic and chronic financial woes stemming from debilitating sanctions.