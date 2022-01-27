N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea’s army stated, in Pyongyang’s sixth such launch this yr, Trend studies on the subject of Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) introduced the launch in a textual content message despatched to reporters. It didn’t elaborate.

Pyongyang apparently test-fired not less than two cruise missiles from an inland space Tuesday following 4 reported rounds of weapons exams, together with hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11.

The latest bouts of the North’s saber-rattling got here because the United States has been stepping up sanctions strain amid a protracted impasse in its nuclear negotiations with the recalcitrant regime.