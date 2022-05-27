N.Korea stockpiled Chinese masks, vaccines before reporting COVID-19 outbreak

In the months earlier than it acknowledged its first official COVID-19 outbreak, North Korea out of the blue imported thousands and thousands of face masks, 1,000 ventilators, and probably vaccines from China, commerce information launched by Beijing confirmed.

Two weeks in the past state media revealed the outbreak, fueling issues a couple of lack of vaccines, medical provides and meals shortages.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Chinese information present that even earlier than that announcement, the North had begun stocking up.

North Korea isn’t recognized to have carried out any vital COVID-19 vaccine marketing campaign. In February, nevertheless, China exported $311,126 value of unidentified vaccines to its neighbor, in line with the information launched this month.

China reported no different vaccine exports to North Korea for another month this 12 months, or all of final 12 months.

From January to April, the final month for which information is accessible, the North purchased greater than 10.6 million masks from China, having purchased none in December 2021.

In these 4 months, China additionally exported almost 95,000 thermometers, greater than 33 instances than the full quantity of 2021.

China exported 1,000 non-invasive ventilators to North Korea in April, value $266,891, in addition to laboratory provides that may very well be utilized in COVID-19 check kits. Other medical imports included rubber gloves and protecting clothes.

Overall, China’s exports to North Korea hit $98.1 million in April, the very best since January 2020 when the determine was $186.8 million.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

North Korea shut its borders to almost all commerce for a lot of the pandemic, solely lately permitting a trickle of provides and merchandise into the nation on trains and ships from China.

Three plane from North Korea’s Air Koryo arrived in China and returned to Pyongyang final week carrying medical provides, a diplomatic supply mentioned.

Read extra:

North Korea’s fever cases under 200,000 for second day amid silence on aid offer

Biden offers aid, vaccines to COVID-stricken North Korea

North Korea hails ‘good results’ on COVID-19 as fever cases pass two million