N.Korea’s Kim congratulated UK’s Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un despatched a congratulatory message to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as London kicked off celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne, Pyongyang’s overseas ministry mentioned.

London and Pyongyang established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained their respective embassies, regardless of North Korea’s worsening ties with the West over its nuclear and different weapons improvement.

“I send my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of your country, the official anniversary of your Majesty’s birthday,” Kim mentioned within the message to the queen, which the overseas ministry mentioned was despatched on Thursday.

The British Embassy in Pyongyang is presently closed as a result of inflexible entry and exit restrictions imposed by North Korea in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last yr, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Queen Elizabeth had despatched Kim a congratulatory message on the anniversary of the nation’s founding, which falls yearly on September 9.

“As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future,” the queen mentioned within the message on the time, referring to the nation by its official identify, in keeping with KCNA.

The North has carried out 17 weapons assessments this yr, together with test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full vary for the primary time in practically 5 years.

Washington and Seoul have each warned that Kim is poised to conduct one other nuclear take a look at any day now.

Tens of hundreds of individuals cheered the queen in London on Thursday because the nation started its four-day celebrations for her platinum jubilee.

