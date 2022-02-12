N3 near Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg closed after truck carrying flammable gas overturns | Witness

The N3 close to Ashburton was closed on Friday night time after a truck carrying flammable gasoline overturned.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali, confirmed there was a heavy site visitors build-up after the truck travelling in the direction of Durban overturned.

She mentioned they weren’t certain how lengthy it could take for the N3 to be reopened. “We are not doing the recovery and that needs to be done first before the road can be opened for use,” mentioned Mali.

A one-kilometre exclusion zone was put in place in case the truck exploded whereas authorities cleared the highway. Traffic was diverted to the R103. Some motorists had been caught on the highway for hours ready for the highway to be re-opened.