Naagin 6: Sudhaa Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia to return to TV with Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy fiction drama

Image Source : INSTA/SUDHAA CHANDRAN, URVASHI DHOLAKIA Sudhaa Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia

Ekta Kapoor is all set to convey the sixth installment of the favored fantasy-fiction franchise on tv, ‘Naagin’. With Tejasswi Prakash within the lead, this season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and past to struggle probably the most highly effective enemy within the historical past of the present. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a worldwide disaster that poses a risk to the survival of humanity. An ensemble forged comprising tv’s distinguished faces together with veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia,the channel confirmed the identical with a press assertion.

While Sudhaa is making a comeback within the ‘Naagin’ franchise after Season 3 with the function of Seema (mom of the male protagonist), Urvashi is returning to TV after a hiatus of 4 years, having been given the function of Urvashi, mom of the feminine protagonist. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, ‘Naagin 6’ is about to air quickly on Colors.

Excited to essay the function of Seema, Sudhaa stated, “It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up.” Calling the collaboration a homecoming, she shared details about her character. “I will be playing Seema’s character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Although she appears unapproachable, she has a soft side to her as well. I am sure this season, like all the previous seasons will receive all the love and support.”

Opening up on being forged as Urvashi, Urvashi stated, “I am delighted to return to the fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi in Ekta Kapoor and Colors’ new season of ‘Naagin’. Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her character evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers.”

For the unversed, ‘Naagin’ began off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons additionally featured actors comparable to Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal within the lead roles.