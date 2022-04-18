Australia

Nadal back on court ahead of French Open

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 mins ago
Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal resumed coaching after 4 weeks out due a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open the place the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title.

Nadal, 35, final performed within the ultimate of Indian Wells towards Taylor Fritz on March 22, falling to a straight-sets defeat. The damage compelled him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

“Today after 4 weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training,” Nadal wrote on Twitter, alongside footage of him practising on clay.

The 21-times main winner may function in ATP Masters 1000 occasions in Madrid and Rome earlier than the French Open, which will get underway on May 22.



