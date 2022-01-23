Nadal beats Mannarino in battle of left-handers to reach last eight

Rafa Nadal remained on the right track for a males’s document twenty first Grand Slam title after successful a battle of left-handers in opposition to Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 to succeed in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, Trend studies citing Reuters.

The solely former champion left within the males’s draw, 2009 winner Nadal is tied on 20 majors with injured Roger Federer and nine-times Melbourne Park winner Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia earlier than the event started.

Mannarino had misplaced each his earlier conferences in opposition to Nadal and got here into the competition after a demanding third-round victory over Russian Aslan Karatsev in a match that lasted 4 hours and 39 minutes.

And after an intense opening set, which included a 30-point tiebreaker and lasted 81 minutes, the 69th-ranked Frenchman wilted below the blazing afternoon solar on the Rod Laver Arena as Nadal sealed the win with an ace on his first match level.

The former world primary will subsequent meet both German third seed Alexander Zverev or one other left-hander in Denis Shapovalov of Canada for a spot within the semi-finals.