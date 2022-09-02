Nadal overcomes freak racquet injury and Fognini at US Open | Sport

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak harm scare when he unintentionally hit himself along with his personal racquet to achieve the US Open third spherical on Thursday.

The Spaniard defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 however solely after struggling a weird self-inflicted harm when main 3-0 within the fourth set.

The four-time champion, and holder of a males’s file 22 Grand Slam titles, was harm when his racquet bounced again off the courtroom as he stretched for a ball and hit him squarely on the nostril.

The 36-year-old Australian and French Open champion dropped his racquet to the Arthur Ashe Stadium ground and sprinted to the sidelines the place he lay on his again along with his nostril bloodied.

He required a medical timeout to have the wound tended earlier than resuming the match with a bandage throughout the bridge of his nostril.

Nadal goes on to face France’s Richard Gasquet in opposition to whom he boasts a 17-0 profession file after coming by his late evening scrap which noticed a complete of 15 breaks of serve and 97 unforced errors.

Fognini defeated Nadal from two units down on the US Open in 2015.

Buoyed by that reminiscence, the 35-year-old swept by the primary set with breaks within the third and seventh video games in opposition to a sluggish and error-plagued Nadal.

It was the second successive match during which Nadal had dropped the primary set after struggling the identical destiny in his opener in opposition to Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

The first 5 video games of the second set had been all breaks with Nadal compelled to name the coach to deal with blisters on his left hand at 2-3 down.

Fognini stretched to a 4-2 lead earlier than Nadal reeled off the following 4 video games to take the set and stage the tie.

In every of the primary two units, Nadal had managed to hit a meagre three winners.

The four-time champion, nonetheless, then doubled his winners rely to seize the third set in opposition to a instantly dispirited Fognini who wanted a medical timeout to have his proper foot bandaged.

Nadal coasted to a 3-0 lead when his weird harm briefly stalled his progress to the final 32.

US Open outcomes on Thursday (x denotes seed; gamers representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing beneath the identify or flag of their nations):

Men

Second spherical

Ilya Ivashka bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x26) bt Gijs Brouwer (NED) 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x17) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5, 6-3

Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 6-2

Marin Cilic (CRO x15) bt Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Dan Evans (GBR x20) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Borna Coric (CRO x25) 6-4, 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-2, 6-1, 7-5

Cameron Norrie (GBR x7) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Holger Rune (DEN x28) bt John Isner (USA) – walkover

Denis Shapovalov (CAN x19) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Andrey Rublev (x9) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (8/6)

Frances Tiafoe (USA x22) bt Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x32) 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

Women

Second spherical

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Lauren Davis (USA) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (x28) 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/5)

Jule Niemeier (GER) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP x9) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-0, 6-4

Petra Kvitova (CZE x21) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) – walkover

Yuan Yue (CHN) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Jessica Pegula (USA x8) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4

Petra Martic (CRO) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x4) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka (x26) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2, 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x22) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2

Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Danielle Collins (USA x19) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-2, 7-5

Clara Burel (FRA) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka (x6) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4