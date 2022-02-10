Nadia Bartel and Bec Judd reunite for breathtaking photo shoot

The WAGS star in a panoramic new marketing campaign, whereas scotching hypothesis Nadia’s white powder scandal may finish her high-profile work.

Nadia Bartel and Bec Judd have appeared in a panoramic new photograph shoot for his or her spray tan firm.

It’s Bartel’s first main marketing campaign since video emerged of her in September final 12 months snorting white powder throughout Melbourne’s lockdown.

In the photograph shoot, the businesswomen pose on the seashore, with Judd sporting a strapless tulle prime and matching skirt.

Bartel wears a clay-coloured satin shirt in a single photograph however goes topless in one other shot alongside Judd, with each of them sporting the identical tousled hair and bronzed make-up.

The photos are a part of a marketing campaign for Spray Aus, a pretend tan firm co-owned by Judd and Bartel.

Images from the shoot have been posted to Instagram by the marketing campaign’s make-up artist Max May, with individuals fast to reward the breathtaking pictures.

“Woah! That is an incredible shoot,” Jackie O commented.

“Stunning,” Megan Gale additionally wrote.

Spray Aus was founded in 2014 by Emily McKay and Ellie Pearson, in partnership with social media stars Bartel and Judd.

As properly as being two of Melbourne’s most well-known AFL WAGs, Bartel and Judd are additionally longtime pals.

In 2020, Judd spoke out in assist of Bartel after the mother-of-two confronted brutal trolling following her cut up from husband Jimmy Bartel.

“I think over time she’s learnt to block and delete the trolls and focus her energy on the people who matter in her life,” Judd instructed Stellar.

“She’s resilient and does a great job of getting on with it.

Last year, Nadia was forced to retreat from the spotlight after video emerged of her snorting a white powder during an illegal gathering in lockdown in Melbourne.

The businesswoman swiftly issued an apology for the video after it circulated online, saying she was “embarrassed and remorseful” concerning the incident.

“I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.”

Bartel and different attendees have been fined $5452 for breaching keep house orders by attending the gathering, nevertheless, no prices have been laid over the white powder after police have been unable to find out what it was.

Multiple manufacturers dropped Bartel within the wake of the scandal, nevertheless, she returned to Instagram selling her label Henne simply six weeks later.