Nadia Bartel flashes undies in skimpy cut-out dress

The former WAG has been noticed sporting a revealing outfit on a Melbourne seaside that reportedly gave “onlookers more than they bargained for”.

Nadia Bartel has been noticed rocking a really daring gown at a Melbourne seaside.

The former WAG was taking pictures a brand new marketing campaign for the faux tan firm she co-owns with Rebecca Judd, with one report stating the 36-year-old’s plunging, cut-out gown gave “onlookers more than they bargained for”.

Nadia, who hit headlines late final 12 months after being caught snorting a white powder during Melbourne’s lockdown, didn’t seem to let the eye faze her from her work, pulling an array of poses within the skimpy snake-print gown.

The garment featured skinny spaghetti straps with minimize outs throughout the torso that’s held collectively in locations by assertion hoops.

However, the asymmetrical skirt of the gown utterly bared all on the entrance – even Nadia’s cream underwear.

In the snaps, Nadia will be seen holding a big white sheet behind her because it billows within the wind. She additionally will be seen posing together with her legs on show, presumably to flaunt the golden hue of the faux tan product within the photographs.

Nadia additionally underwent an outfit change, switching right into a cream cardigan and a pair of bronze briefs.

Despite her controversial escapades final 12 months, Nadia has been pushing ahead together with her profession as an influencer, dressmaker and enterprise proprietor in 2022.

After a summer break with her two sons Aston, 6 and Henley, 3, in Noosa, Queensland recently, she’s now again hustling.

The Henne founder, who shares her boys with ex-husband and AFL star Jimmy Bartel, 38, has additionally reportedly has a new man, former footballer-turned-model Peter Dugmore.

However, she is because of face a Melbourne court docket in March accused of driving while her licence was suspended and failing to update her residential address on August 25 final 12 months.