Nadia Bartel pleads guilty to driving offences, but avoids conviction
Prominent enterprise proprietor and influencer Nadia Bartel has averted conviction after admitting driving with no licence, telling a courtroom she was not conscious of a suspension letter despatched to the house she shared along with her ex-husband, the previous AFL star Jimmy Bartel.
Ms Bartel appeared by way of video hyperlink, wearing a inexperienced bomber jacket, for a brief listening to in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleading responsible to driving whereas suspended and failing to vary her deal with. She was fined $1100.
Ms Bartel’s licence was suspended in June 2021 for 3 months after she gathered “excessive” demerit factors, police prosecutor Adrian Needham mentioned.
Her black Range Rover was then stopped by police on Dandenong Road in Windsor about 12.30pm on August 25 final 12 months.
“A roadside interview was conducted during which the accused stated she didn’t know she was suspended,” Mr Needham instructed Justice of the Peace Hayley Bate.
Loading
Ms Bartel’s lawyer, Sarah Pratt, mentioned her consumer was unaware her licence had been suspended as a result of the letters had been despatched to her former husband’s house, and he or she didn’t obtain the discover.
“It was in the course of a marriage separation and there was two premises. Unfortunately, she didn’t receive the previous letter that went to the marital address,” Ms Pratt mentioned. “Had she known that she was suspended, she certainly wouldn’t drive and she made admissions and was very embarrassed at the time when she was intercepted.
“I can indicate that becoming aware that she was suspended, she immediately relied on Ubers when she didn’t have the children and on her father and a mother who had car seats for the children otherwise, and she obviously didn’t drive.”