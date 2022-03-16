Nadia Bartel pleads guilty to driving offences, but avoids conviction

Prominent enterprise proprietor and influencer Nadia Bartel has averted conviction after admitting driving with no licence, telling a courtroom she was not conscious of a suspension letter despatched to the house she shared along with her ex-husband, the previous AFL star Jimmy Bartel.

Ms Bartel appeared by way of video hyperlink, wearing a inexperienced bomber jacket, for a brief listening to in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, pleading responsible to driving whereas suspended and failing to vary her deal with. She was fined $1100.

Nadia Bartel in 2019.

Ms Bartel’s licence was suspended in June 2021 for 3 months after she gathered “excessive” demerit factors, police prosecutor Adrian Needham mentioned.

Her black Range Rover was then stopped by police on Dandenong Road in Windsor about 12.30pm on August 25 final 12 months.