Naga Chaitanya’s fans are upset over his limited screen time in Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer!

Image Source : TWITTER/@CHAY_SRI143 Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan

Naga Chaitanya, who is about to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan‘s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ has excitedly shared the movie’s theatrical trailer however his followers seem like dissatisfied with actor’s restricted display time within the video. As per the continuing buzz on social media, Chaitanya’s followers anticipated extra of his presence as it’ll be his maiden Bollywood venture. Fans claimed that there are solely three or 4 photographs of Chaitanya.

On the opposite hand, some Tollywood followers imagine Chaitanya’s position within the Hindi remake of ‘Forest Gump’ is much extra essential than what’s proven within the trailer, and thus advise his followers to carry off till the movie is launched. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor thanks Aamir Khan for letting her son Jeh be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. See post

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched on Sunday (May 29). With the massive energy of cricket lovers, loud cheers, whistles & large applause, the much-awaited trailer video of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was unveiled on the day of the Indian Premier League 2022 Final on the Narendra Modi Stadium. Touted to be one of many greatest releases of the yr, the trailer was launched with big fanfare that gave the cricket and film buffs internationally an adrenaline rush.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni starrer is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth’s unique screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, ‘Forrest Gump’ which noticed Tom Hanks enjoying the lead. In the movie, Kareena performs Aamir Khan’s on-screen love curiosity, Mona Singh performs his mom and Naga Chaitanya performs his pal. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out, fans say ‘maaja aagya dekh kar’

The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been carried out by Atul Kulkarni and the movie is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, ‘Secret Superstar’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to launch on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.