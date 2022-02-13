Nagpur City Police’s post on WhatsApp cyber security has an Allu Arjun twist

If you’re a common on Twitter, then it’d already be identified to you that Nagpur City Police usually takes to their Twitter deal with to share some witty memes. Through these hilarious but trending memes, they attempt to unfold a optimistic message about many issues together with cyber safety. Their newest submit, nevertheless, has an Allu Arjun twist.

The meme was shared because it is likely one of the most distinguished and well-known dialogues in Allu Arjun’s current film Pushpa: The Rise. The submit shared by Nagpur City Police had two images that had been written in several languages – English and Marathi. They have additionally tagged actor Allu Arjun within the caption of this submit.

“That moment when you receive a FREE BUMPER PRIZE link on your WhatsApp,” reads the caption that accompanies this hilarious Twitter submit. The picture textual content reads, “Main link kholega nahi.” [I won’t open the link] This witty tackle Allu Arjun’s dialogue from Pushpa: The Rise is kind of fascinating and captivated the eye of of many on Twitter.

View the Twitter submit proper right here:

The submit was shared on February 11. Since then, it has obtained greater than 900 likes. It has additionally gathered a number of feedback.

“Nagpur Police naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Fire hai,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Nagpur Police is (fire emoji),” posted one other. “Nagpur Police got no chill,” commented one other particular person, adopted by two laughing face emojis.

What are your ideas on this Twitter submit by Nagpur City Police?