Namibia earn historic T20I series win after successfully defending 127 against Zimbabwe
Namibia 127 for 8 (Williams 48, Madhevere 2-15, Jongwe 2-16) beat Zimbabwe 95 all out (Munyonga 28, Erasmus 2-9, Frylinck 2-25) by 32 runs
In the finale, Namibia defended 127, solely the second time within the collection {that a} complete that was not efficiently chased, by bowling out Zimbabwe for 95, their second-lowest T20I complete. In the method, Namibia have underlined how they’ve risen to develop into Africa’s second-best workforce, after South Africa, which has seen them attain computerized qualification for the primary stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Zimbabwe, alternatively, haven’t competed at a T20 World Cup since 2016 and missed out on the 2019 version after the non permanent suspension of their board. They are because of host the qualifiers in July for the 2022 version and have organised fixtures in opposition to Namibia and Afghanistan to arrange. So far, the indicators are that they’ve a lot bettering to do, significantly of their batting.
Sikandar Raza and Madhevere took two wickets apiece and conceded solely 33 runs of their eight overs to maintain Namibia quiet. In the top, Frylinck’s 15 and Ruben Trumpelmann’s 14-ball 19 at No.7 and eight respectively proved the distinction between the 2 sides and can go away Zimbabwe with a number of questions on their technique and personnel forward of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.