Namibia earn historic T20I series win after successfully defending 127 against Zimbabwe





Namibia 127 for 8 (Williams 48, Madhevere 2-15, Jongwe 2-16) beat Zimbabwe 95 all out (Munyonga 28, Erasmus 2-9, Frylinck 2-25) by 32 runs

Namibia have received their first T20I collection in opposition to a Full Member after beating Zimbabwe by 32 runs within the deciding fixture of their five-match collection, which was locked at 2-2 getting into the ultimate match.

In the finale, Namibia defended 127, solely the second time within the collection {that a} complete that was not efficiently chased, by bowling out Zimbabwe for 95, their second-lowest T20I complete. In the method, Namibia have underlined how they’ve risen to develop into Africa’s second-best workforce, after South Africa, which has seen them attain computerized qualification for the primary stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Zimbabwe, alternatively, haven’t competed at a T20 World Cup since 2016 and missed out on the 2019 version after the non permanent suspension of their board. They are because of host the qualifiers in July for the 2022 version and have organised fixtures in opposition to Namibia and Afghanistan to arrange. So far, the indicators are that they’ve a lot bettering to do, significantly of their batting.

Zimbabwe had been with out common captain Craig Ervine for this match and missed his expertise, particularly after Wessley Madhevere, their main batter within the collection, was dismissed early. Madhevere was the primary wicket to fall, lbw to Jan Frylinck, who bowled stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva together with his subsequent supply. Zimbabwe had been 23 for 3 and slipped to 54 for five when Bernard Scholtz bowled Richmond Mutumbami.

Tony Munyonga , who made his comeback on this collection after final taking part in in 2019, put up some resistance with a 31-ball 28 however when David Wiese dismissed him in seventeenth over, Zimbabwe had been all however defeated. They misplaced their 4 wickets for seven runs and had been bowled out inside their 20 overs. Gerhard Erasmus completed with one of the best return among the many Namibian bowlers: 2 for 9.

It was not at all times that grim for Zimbabwe having pulled Namibia again from 79 for 4 within the first 10 overs to permit them to attain solely 48 runs within the final 10. Despite a powerful begin, Only veteran opener Craig Williams scored greater than 20 as Zimbabwe’s seamers and spinners shared wickets between them. Brad Evans took his first T20 wicket when he had Michael van Lingen caught behind earlier than Luke Jongwe struck twice to take away Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Erasmus.

Sikandar Raza and Madhevere took two wickets apiece and conceded solely 33 runs of their eight overs to maintain Namibia quiet. In the top, Frylinck’s 15 and Ruben Trumpelmann’s 14-ball 19 at No.7 and eight respectively proved the distinction between the 2 sides and can go away Zimbabwe with a number of questions on their technique and personnel forward of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.





